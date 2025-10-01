Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Andy Pages, Aaron Judge, and more for October 1, 2025

The Wild Card round continues tonight with Game 2, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. October baseball has a way of elevating stars and creating new legends, and nothing swings momentum faster than a home run.

Game 1 already gave us fireworks, most notably Shohei Ohtani’s two-homer performance that set the tone for his team and reminded everyone why he’s one of the most feared hitters in the game. Now, with elimination scenarios and pressure mounting, power bats become even more critical.

Pitching depth gets tested quickly in these short series, which often puts relievers in high-leverage spots against elite sluggers. That’s exactly the type of environment where big swings happen. With tonight’s matchups lined up, here are then prop bets for Wild Card Game 2 on October 1.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Andy Pages (+399)

The Dodgers’ talented outfielder Andy Pages may not yet be a household name, but his power potential is undeniable.

Pages has displayed the kind of raw strength and bat speed that plays well under the bright lights, and his approach against fastballs has been advanced for his age.

In Game 2, he’s likely to see a mix of hard stuff from the starter and softer breaking balls late, both of which can be dangerous against his pull-heavy swing.

At nearly 4-to-1 odds, Pages stands out as a value pick, particularly because playoff games often hinge on contributions from unexpected heroes.

#4. Shohei Ohtani (+163)

What more can be said about Ohtani after his two-homer showcase in Game 1? The postseason spotlight doesn’t faze him, and his ability to lock in during crucial moments is unmatched.

He’ll face Zack Littell, who leans heavily on sliders and fastballs, two pitches Ohtani has punished all year with double-digit homer totals against both pitch types.

While his odds are shorter than most, it’s because oddsmakers know he’s the most likely hitter to go deep in any given game.

Back-to-back postseason homers are difficult, but if anyone can deliver, it’s Ohtani, who seems to thrive in these “superstar or bust” playoff environments.

Tatis is the type of player who can flip the script in one swing. At nearly +500 odds, he’s one of the best risk-reward plays on the board tonight.

His ability to crush breaking balls, especially those that hang in the zone, gives him a major edge against pitchers who rely too much on off-speed in high-pressure moments.

Tatis has historically excelled under playoff pressure, showing little hesitation in attacking the first mistake he sees.

His aggressive swing path allows him to cover both inside heat and outer-half breaking balls, making him dangerous from pitch one. Given his odds and track record, he’s the classic “boom or bust” play worth targeting.

Few hitters are built for the postseason grind like Jose Ramirez. A switch-hitter with sneaky power from both sides of the plate, Ramirez brings consistency and explosiveness to the heart of the lineup.

He has a knack for punishing high velocity, particularly against right-handed pitchers like Casey Mize. Ramirez has also been one of the most clutch hitters in October in recent years, never shying away from the spotlight.

At +462, his odds present strong value, especially considering his ability to turn on mistakes from both starters and relievers.

If you’re looking for a middle-tier play with both floor and ceiling, Ramirez is as reliable as they come.

Aaron Judge is built for October. His combination of strike zone discipline and game-breaking power makes him the most dangerous hitter in any Wild Card matchup.

The Yankees’ captain has already proven himself time and time again on the postseason stage, and tonight’s matchup sets up favorably.

He’ll be facing Brayan Bello who has struggled to keep the ball in the park late in the season, particularly against power bats.

Judge’s towering swing allows him to punish both fastballs up and breaking balls left over the plate, and in a must-win environment, pitchers will be forced to challenge him at some point.

At +330, Judge is the most balanced pick on the board: not too short of a price, but reflective of his elite home run potential.

