Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Anthony Volpe, Ezequiel Tovar, and more for August 1, 2025

As August unfolds, the heat isn’t just rising on the field, it’s exploding off the bat too in MLB. This early-August slate is bursting with a mix of seasoned power hitters and emerging bombsquad candidates, each with a unique narrative and a shot at lighting up the scoreboard.

Across the board, hitters like Kyle Schwarber and Austin Riley have been trading ground-level consistency for sky-high dingers, while unexpected names are capturing attention with deep-shot potential.

Look out for Anthony Volpe, whose unexpected surge at the plate is rewriting his role in the Yankees’ lineup and Nathan Lukes, a pinch-hit dynamo with all the elements of a game-changer. Even players like Ezequiel Tovar are proving that passion and timing can turn an under-the-radar prospect into a serious long-ball threat.

Tonight, every plate appearance could be a turning point as these five picks, each with its own compelling odds, aim to take advantage of subpar pitching performances and hitter-friendly ballparks. Let’s dive into the top five bets that stand poised to transform pressure into profit on this sizzling August evening.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Ezequiel Tovar (+400)

Ezequiel Tovar may not have eye-popping power numbers this season, but he’s a sneaky home run candidate tonight against Andrew Heaney, who’s been tagged for 20 homers in 20 MLB starts and owns a 4.79 ERA.

Tovar’s splits are noticeably better against left-handers, and his aggressive swing pairs well with Heaney’s elevated fastball and homer-prone tendencies. If you’re looking for a longshot with decent value and a favorable matchup, Tovar fits the bill.

#4 Austin Riley (+265)

Austin Riley is looking comfortable at the plate lately, squaring up fastballs with authority and adding loft to his swing. With 16 homers and 54 RBI on the MLB season, he draws a matchup against Brady Singer, who’s allowed 17 home runs in 21 starts and owns a 4.60 ERA.

Riley’s .263 average and two-hit performance yesterday show he’s seeing the ball well, and with the way Atlanta’s offense is clicking, he’s in a great spot to capitalize. Against a pitcher prone to giving up hard contact, Riley has legit homer upside tonight.

#3 Kyle Schwarber (+270)

Kyle Schwarber remains one of the most dangerous pull hitters in the league. He enters August with 37 homers and a .253 average, his best contact rate in years.

He’s not just swinging for the fences but finding them with purpose. Add in nine stolen bases, an underrated part of his 2025 MLB season, and you’ve got a locked-in DH with multi-category value and strong home run equity in this matchup.

With his clear swing path and power numbers trending up, +270 offers real value.

#2 Nathan Lukes (+750)

Nathan Lukes delivered a pinch-hit three-run homer on July 30 to help the Blue Jays pull out a comeback win over Baltimore.

While his opportunity is more sporadic and his power upside less proven, that kind of pinch power in a road stadium makes him a fun long-shot play at +750, a dart throw with real return potential.

#1 Anthony Volpe (+900)

Anthony Volpe has been up and down this MLB season defensively, but his bat is trending sharply upward. After back-to-back home runs on July 29 and 30, including a 452-foot blast and a game-tying solo homer, he enters this game riding high with confidence.

While +900 is long, backing his next mistake swing or redemptive moment can be an emotional and contrarian payoff opportunity in a player many are writing off too early.

