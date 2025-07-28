Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Cal Raleigh, Giancarlo Stanton, and more for July 28, 2025

The crack of the bat isn’t just noise today, it’s a home run signal. A signal that some of the game’s fiercest power hitters are ready to break the silence and turn today’s matchups into highlight reels.

Ad

From Cal Raleigh’s recent barrage of homers to the resurgent thunder of Giancarlo Stanton, the stage is set for big moments.

Mix in the raw power and timing of Kyle Schwarber, Eugenio Suarez and Jose Ramírez, and this lineup is packed with game-changers who could light up the scoreboard with one swing. Let’s dive into the top picks ready to turn today’s ballparks into launchpads.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

Ramirez continues to be a spark plug for the Guardians, batting .298 with 21 homers and 31 steals in a quietly dominant 2025 campaign. He’s riding a 7-game hit streak, during which he’s launched 2 home runs and showcased his full offensive toolbox.

Today, he draws Bradley Blalock, who’s sporting an 8.67 ERA and struggling mightily to miss bats or control hard contact.

Ad

With Ramirez’s ability to jump on fastballs early in counts and work the gaps, the +285 odds are a juicy value against a vulnerable right-hander.

Suarez’s recent stretch has been boom-or-bust, but the power remains undeniable. Despite going just 1-for-16 over his last five games, he’s still racked up five home runs in his previous eight contests, showcasing his ability to change the game with one swing.

Ad

Today’s matchup gives him a great shot to bounce back, as he faces Troy Melton, a righty with a bloated 10.80 ERA and minimal MLB experience.

If Suarez connects, it could leave in a hurry. Given his hot power surge and the soft matchup, this feels like a prime get-right opportunity at solid +245 value.

#3. Giancarlo Stanton (+255)

Stanton’s power is starting to show flashes again, with two home runs in his last three games as he finds his timing.

Ad

While Drew Rasmussen has been sharp overall with a 2.93 ERA, Stanton has historically handled velocity well and can punish mistakes.

With Stanton’s slugging stroke heating up and his ability to homer in bunches, he presents a solid value at +255, even against a quality right-hander. His upside remains among the highest in the league when he’s locked in.

#2. Kyle Schwarber (+205)

Schwarber is mashing right now with four homers and 10 RBIs in his last five games, and he draws a beatable matchup against Davis Martin, who’s given up a league-worst 21 home runs this season.

Ad

Schwarber’s locked-in plate approach has resulted in a 1.313 OPS across his past five games, and his ability to barrel fastballs makes him a major threat to go yard again.

With 36 homers already this season, he’s a prime bet at +205 to add another.

#1. Cal Raleigh (+165)

Cal Raleigh's recent power surge shows no signs of slowing down. With solo home runs in each of his last two games, Raleigh is now up to 41 long balls on the season, ranking among the league leaders.

Ad

His matchup today comes against JP Sears, a lefty who has struggled to keep the ball in the yard, posting a 4.98 ERA.

Raleigh has shown he’s not fazed; his ability to turn on inside pitches and drive them with authority makes him dangerous regardless of the arm angle. With his timing locked in and the ball flying off his bat, he’s got a prime opportunity to go yard for a third straight game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More