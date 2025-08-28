Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Christian Walker, Jazz Chisholm, and more for August 28, 2025

August 28 promises to be an electrifying day for MLB fans, especially those keeping an eye on home run props. Tonight’s top picks feature some of the league’s most dangerous sluggers, including Jazz Chisholm, Pete Alonso, and William Contreras, all coming off hot streaks and favorable matchups. With power surging through their swings and key pitchers on the mound, these hitters are more than capable of turning any pitch into a highlight-reel shot.

Whether it’s Contreras continuing his dominance against the Diamondbacks or Chisholm’s recent streak of long balls, tonight offers plenty of opportunities for fans to cash in on the long ball. The combination of form, matchup, and raw power makes this slate one of the most exciting for home run prop bets so far this season.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

Christian Walker is on fire and ready to make some noise against Kyle Freeland.

The lefty has had trouble keeping the ball in the park this season, and Walker’s power-packed swing is tailor-made to punish any mistake over the plate.

With three homers in his last six games, he’s locked in and seeing the ball perfectly. Expect Walker to stay hot and potentially crush another long ball in this favorable matchup.

#4. Jazz Chisholm (+425)

Jazz Chisholm has been on an absolute tear lately, smacking three home runs in his last three games, and tonight’s matchup against Davis Martin gives him another prime opportunity.

With a 3.93 ERA this season, Martin has struggled to keep power hitters in check, and Chisholm’s combination of bat speed and aggressive approach makes him a serious threat.

On Monday, he went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, an additional run, and a walk, showing he’s seeing the ball well and making every plate appearance count. If he stays locked in, another deep fly ball seems likely tonight.

Adames may not be the most consistent contact hitter, but when he connects, it’s loud. Tonight’s matchup against Shota Imanaga gives him a prime opportunity to add to his home run total.

Adames has shown the ability to handle left-handed pitching, and Imanaga’s 3.03 ERA suggests he works quickly but can be attacked by hitters who stay patient and look for mistakes over the plate.

With 22 homers already this season and his aggressive approach in clutch situations, Adames could easily get one out of the park tonight, especially if he stays locked in early in the count. His combination of power and timing makes him a strong candidate for a homer in this game.

#2. Pete Alonso (+240)

Pete Alonso has the raw power to change a game in an instant, and tonight’s matchup against Adam Mazur gives him a chance to break through after a quiet stretch.

Despite hitting just one home run in his last 14 games, Alonso’s 29 homers on the season show he can still go deep at any moment. Mazur’s 6.35 ERA indicates vulnerability, especially to a patient power hitter who can capitalize on a mistake over the plate.

With Alonso’s track record of driving the ball out of the park and his ability to adjust mid-game, a long ball is definitely within reach tonight.

#1. William Contreras (+500)

William Contreras has been absolutely locked in against the Diamondbacks lately, and tonight's adversary versus Nabil Crismatt, is an excellent chance for another monstrous performance. Already in this series alone, Contreras has hit 2-for-3 with two home runs, demonstrating his ability to square up the pitch and drive it with power.

Crismatt's 1.00 ERA might make him appear as though he is unhittable, but Contreras has never struggled with being able to have his way with fastballs and avoid off-speed shots, which always tend to bewilder the majority of hitters.

With power and timing in harmony, and confidence riding high off a string of recent success, Contreras will likely continue his streak and record his second homer of the dominating series. This combination of form, matchup, and momentum makes him a top choice for a home run tonight.

