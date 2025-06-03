Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Christian Yelich, Aaron Judge, and more for June 3, 2025

Get ready for a slugfest as tonight’s top home run picks are heating up like a pressure cooker about to blow. Shohei Ohtani is on an absolute tear with 23 homers and a blazing bat, while Aaron Judge is locked in, crushing three dingers in his last three games.

Cal Raleigh’s recent power surge with four homers in just three games is impossible to ignore and Pete Crow-Armstrong’s steady pop combined with Christian Yelich’s timely hitting make this group a serious threat to light up the scoreboard on June 3.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s 5 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Pete Crow-Armstrong: +360

Pete Crow-Armstrong stays dangerous at the plate - Source: Imagn

Pete Crow-Armstrong has quietly turned into a power-speed menace for the Cubs this season and tonight’s matchup against Trevor Williams feels tailor-made for a damage encore.

With 15 homers, 51 RBIs and 19 steals on the year, Pete’s 42.3% hard-hit rate and 13.7% barrel rate hint at sneaky pop that plays up against a pitcher like Williams, who owns a rough 5.69 ERA. Don’t be shocked if PCA jumps a fastball early and sends one deep in this one.

#4. Aaron Judge: +170

Aaron Judge is locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn

Aaron Judge is absolutely locked in right now with three homers in his last three games, pitchers might start avoiding the zone entirely. However, it won't be easy to do that at Yankee Stadium against a hitter carrying a .391 average, 21 homers and a blistering 95.6 mph exit velocity.

Add in his 57.8% hard-hit rate and a massive 23.8% barrel rate and you’ve got a slugger built to terrorize Tanner Bibee, who’s been hittable despite a respectable 3.86 ERA. This feels like another classic Bronx night for Judge to crush one into the seats.

#3. Christian Yelich: +330

A moonshot could be brewing from Christian Yelich today - Source: Imagn

Christian Yelich is on a tear right now and the numbers are downright spicy. Over his last 10 games, he’s slashing a scorching .450 with 6 homers, 14 RBI and an OPS north of 1.400, absolutely torching baseballs despite a modest season-long .233 average.

His timing couldn’t be better heading into Cincinnati against flamethrower Hunter Greene, who’s been tough overall but has given up the occasional long ball. With Yelich’s recent barrel binge and two steals sprinkled in, this matchup screams value for another deep shot.

#2. Cal Raleigh: +260

Cal Raleigh's season is in full swing - Source: Imagn

Cal Raleigh is swinging an inferno-hot bat right now and it’s not subtle. Over his last six games, he’s launched six homers including four in his recent three-game set against the Twins, where he went deep in every matchup and even mashed a two-homer game for good measure.

Sporting a 1.575 OPS over that stretch, Raleigh’s power surge is peaking perfectly as he faces Tomoyuki Sugano at home. With his knack for barreling pitches right now, it feels like every at-bat comes with home run potential.

#1. Shohei Ohtani: +185

Another moonshot could be incoming from Shohei Ohtanis - Source: Imagn

Shohei Ohtani is locked in and ready to light up the scoreboard as he faces Mets’ Tylor Megill at Dodger Stadium. Over his last eight games, Ohtani has blasted six homers, carrying a strong .867 slugging and 1.228 OPS that signal serious power potential.

Against right-handers this season, he’s been even more dominant, hitting .280 with 19 homers. Overall, he has 23 homers and 39 RBIs so far, Ohtani’s blend of timing and raw power makes him a prime candidate to add to his home run tally in this matchup.

