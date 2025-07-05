Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Cody Bellinger, Dansby Swanson, and more for July 5, 2025

The long ball has been flying all week, and Saturday’s MLB matchups promise even more fireworks with several hitters sitting in prime power spots. From Cody Bellinger capitalizing on a struggling Frankie Montas to Dansby Swanson riding a streak of multi-hit games with consistent pop, power bats are heating up at the perfect time for home run props.

Factor in Seiya Suzuki’s recent homer streak and CJ Abrams’ six-game hitting tear and this slate is stacked with value plays. Here’s a fresh breakdown of the top five home run prop bets for Saturday, loaded with favorable matchups and hot streaks ready to cash.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Josh Lowe (+360)

Josh Lowe could send the crowd scrambling for a home run ball (Credits: IMAGN)

Josh Lowe couldn’t ask for a better setup on Sunday as he faces Twins rookie Travis Adams, making his MLB debut. Lowe has been locked in lately, batting a torrid .441 over his last nine games with two homers and a 1.118 OPS.

He’s posted a sharp 45.9% hard-hit rate this season and absolutely feasts on righties. With a power-friendly matchup against a debuting arm and Lowe’s recent form, this is a prime long-ball spot at excellent value.

#4. Seiya Suzuki (+220)

Seiya Suzuki could flex his power stroke in this game (Credits: IMAGN)

Seiya Suzuki continues to swing a dangerous bat and gets another great opportunity against lefty Matthew Liberatore on Sunday. He homered on Saturday, his 24th of the season. Suzuki is hitting .321 over his last seven games with three homers and a hefty .750 slugging percentage.

He’s historically punished left-handers and carries a 1.117 OPS during this hot stretch. With a prime power split matchup and momentum on his side, Suzuki’s long-ball potential remains one of the sharpest plays on the board.

#3. Dansby Swanson (+285)

Dansby Swanson Don’t be surprised if he leaves the yard today (Credits: IMAGN)

Dansby Swanson’s bat is humming for the Cubs right now, carrying a three-game, multi-hit tear that’s seen him lace a homer off just last night. With 15 bombs on the season and his swing looking crisp, he’s a threat to strike again against a lefty Matthew Liberatore.

Swanson’s timing is impeccable, and with Wrigley’s July air favoring right-handed power, don’t be surprised if he makes it four straight games with fireworks.

#2. CJ Abrams (+500)

CJ Abrams could light up the scoreboard with a bomb tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

CJ Abrams is riding a sharp six-game hitting streak and showing off his blend of speed and power.

The Nationals’ leadoff man has tallied 12 homers on the season and now draws a prime matchup against a struggling Walker Buehler, who’s carrying an inflated 6.45 ERA into this start.

With Abrams seeing the ball well and Buehler’s fastball command shaky, this is a sneaky spot for the lefty bat to lift one into the right-field seats.

#1. Cody Bellinger (+390)

Cody Bellinger is locked in and ready to launch on Sunday Credits: IMAGN)

Cody Bellinger is coming off a solo shot in Friday’s game against the Mets and carries a .310 average with three homers over his last six games.

Facing Frankie Montas and his bloated 6.00 ERA, Bellinger’s power potential remains intriguing, especially with Montas struggling to keep the ball in the yard.

In a favorable park for lefty power hitters, Belli’s recent form and matchup make him a tempting play at this price.

