Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Elly De La Cruz, James Wood, and more for June 22, 2025

It’s another perfect slate for long ball hunters as June 22’s MLB home run prop bets line up some of the league’s hottest hitters in premium matchups. James Wood’s monster 57.6% hard-hit rate and scorching run at Dodger Stadium make him a must-watch tonight.

While Elly De La Cruz faces a righty, he’s owned this season with 17 bombs and elite speed. Cal Raleigh continues feasting in a hitter-friendly Cubs series, Christian Yelich is raking against right-handers with a .545 AVG in his last five, and Eugenio Suarez’s recent Coors Field power surge is impossible to ignore. Big bats, hitter’s parks, and vulnerable arms are a perfect recipe for home run value.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Christian Yelich (+320)

Christian Yelich could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Christian Yelich’s bat has been smoking hot lately, and he steps into a prime spot against David Festa, a righty carrying a 4.78 ERA. Yelich’s recent tear is impossible to ignore, hitting .545 with a .864 slugging and 11 RBIs in his last five games alone.

With 13 of his 14 homers this season coming against right-handed pitching, and a torrid .545 average in this recent stretch, he’s dialed in to take advantage of a hittable arm. At a hitter-friendly park, Yelich profiles as a high-upside swing for the fences tonight.

#4 Elly De La Cruz (+275)

Elly De La Cruz's season is in full swing - Source: Imagn

Elly De La Cruz is flashing serious power-speed dominance this season, and tonight’s matchup against Miles Mikolas sets up perfectly for him.

Cruz owns a sharp .295 average with 13 of his 17 homers coming off right-handed pitching, and over his last nine games, he’s hitting .324 with five bombs and a 1.186 OPS.

With Mikolas’ 4.35 ERA and modest strikeout rate, Cruz’s elite bat speed and barrel skills give him a clear path to leave the yard again in this one.

#3 Cal Raleigh (+115)

Another moonshot could be incoming from Cal Raleigh - Source: Imagn

Cal Raleigh is locked in at the plate, and this high-scoring series at Wrigley has only fueled his power surge. With four homers in his last four games and a blistering .471 average paired with a 1.794 OPS in this stretch.

Raleigh gets another prime shot tonight against Colin Rea and the Cubs. Given his 30 homers on the year and Rea’s vulnerability to barrels, the Mariners slugger is in a perfect spot to leave the yard again.

#2 Eugenio Suarez (+220)

Eugenio Suarez stays dangerous at the plate - Source: Imagn

Eugenio Suarez is in full-blown demolition mode, and the altitude at Coors Field might just add fuel to his fire. With 4 homers in his last 3 games, including a two-homer outburst, Suarez has turned into a nightmare for opposing pitchers.

Now he draws Antonio Senzatela and his battered 6.72 ERA, a matchup tailor-made for Suarez’s thunderous bat. The way he’s locked in at the plate, don’t be surprised if he leaves the yard again in what could be another fireworks night in Denver.

#1 James Wood (+425)

James Wood could light up the scoreboard with a bomb tonight - Source: Imagn

James Wood has been quietly mashing, and with a trip to Dodger Stadium, a park that’s played hitter-friendly this season, he’s primed to make noise again.

The towering outfielder owns a 57.6% hard-hit rate and a 19.2% barrel rate per plate appearance, elite numbers that pair perfectly with his recent tear of 4 homers in his last 6 games and an impressive 1.262 OPS in that span.

With his kind of raw power and the way he’s squaring up the baseball lately, another bomb feels well within reach tonight.

