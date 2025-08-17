Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Francisco Lindor, Brandon Lowe, and more for August 17, 2025

Sunday’s MLB slate is stacked with hitters who have been showcasing their supreme hitting ability over the past few weeks. Francisco Lindor is on a tear with three homers in his last three games, Brandon Lowe has crushed five in his past 10, and Michael Busch continues to show steady power from the left side.

Add in Brice Turang’s surprising pop and Miguel Andujar’s eight-game hit streak, and you’ve got a mix of hot bats ready to test some quality arms on Sunday. With George Kirby, Logan Webb, Jose Quintana, and others on the bump, the stage is set for fireworks on Sunday.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Brice Turang: +750

Brice Turang isn’t usually the first name that comes to mind for home run bets, but his recent swing changes have added more lift to his contact, and it’s showing up in the box scores. He has hit four homers in his last eight games with a .852 slugging percentage. He went 2-for-5 with an RBI double on Saturday, keeping his hot stretch alive.

Today, he faces Andrew Abbott, who’s been sharp this season but has shown some vulnerability to lefty bats when he misses up in the zone. In this context, Turang’s confidence and ability to punish mistakes make him a live longshot at +750.

#4. Miguel Andujar: +600

Miguel Andujar has caught fire at the plate and has homered three times in his last six games while riding an eight-game hitting streak that includes four multi-hit efforts. His swing looks locked in, and he’s consistently finding hard contact. Today, he faces the Brewers' veteran lefty Jose Quintana, who’s been steady but has given up the occasional long ball when his command drifts.

With Andujar’s current form and ability to handle southpaws, he offers sneaky value at +600.

#3. Brandon Lowe: +500

Brandon Lowe’s left-handed power is back in focus, and he’s made a habit of turning fastballs into souvenirs. Lowe’s home run swing has been sharp in August, as he continues to punish both righties and lefties with authority. He has launched five home runs over his last 10 games while raising his season total to 24.

The power surge has been fueled by improved timing and patience, and he’s punishing mistakes in the zone. He’ll match up against Logan Webb, who owns a solid 3.34 ERA but has been more vulnerable on the road and to left-handed power. With Lowe seeing the ball this well, he looks set to keep the hot streak alive.

#2. Michael Busch: +400

Michael Busch has quietly turned into a steady power threat for the Cubs, and he’s been heating up with two home runs in his last four games. He will face off against Carmen Mlodzinski, who sports a 4.20 ERA and has had issues keeping the ball in the yard against left-handed bats.

Busch’s swing path lines up well against Mlodzinski’s fastball-heavy approach, making him a solid value pick at +400.

#1. Francisco Lindor: +400

Francisco Lindor is putting on a clinic at the plate right now, looking every bit like the superstar shortstop who can take over games single-handedly. Over his last four contests, he’s hitting an absurd .625 with 10 hits, three of which left the yard, while also driving in six runs and swiping a couple of bags for good measure.

On Friday against the Mariners, Lindor nearly willed his team to victory, blasting two home runs and finishing with four RBIs in an 11-9 slugfest. On Sunday, he’ll face George Kirby, who’s been solid but can give up hard contact when he misses his spots. With Lindor’s timing and confidence at a supreme level, he will likely go deep again and offers strong value at +400.

