Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Giancarlo Stanton, Michael Busch, and more for August 30, 2025

Home run props are about riding hot bats and juicy matchups, and Saturday’s slate is packed with both. Power is showing up from veterans who are finding their groove to young sluggers finally putting it all together.

Tonight, we’ve got a mix of elite names and sneaky value plays who are primed to launch one deep. With favorable pitching matchups and several players already on homer streaks, the board looks loaded for longball hunters.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Michael Busch: +250

Michael Busch is starting to look locked in at the plate. The Cubs slugger has 26 homers this season and he’s coming in hot after going deep in consecutive games.

Friday’s win over the Rockies was another reminder of his power, as Busch went 2-for-5 with a solo blast and another run scored.

When he finds a groove like this, he tends to keep it rolling, and with the way he’s seeing the ball right now, Busch feels like a strong bet to leave the yard again tonight at +250.

#4. Jo Adell: +320

Jo Adell crushed a two-run homer on Tuesday against Texas, giving him 30 big flies on the year despite the low batting average.

Tonight, he draws rookie righty Spencer Arrighetti, who’s been hammered to a 6.21 ERA and often struggles to keep the ball in the yard.

That’s the type of matchup Adell can exploit, especially with his ability to turn a mistake fastball into a souvenir. At +320, the boom potential is too strong to ignore, making Adell one of the most dangerous long-shot HR targets on the slate.

When Giancarlo Stanton heats up, few hitters in baseball are scarier, and right now he’s in one of his trademark grooves. The Yankees slugger has seven homers in his last 13 games, driving the ball with authority to all fields.

He’ll face right-hander Shane Smith, who’s been solid with a 3.87 ERA, but hasn’t faced many lineups with Stanton swinging this kind of bat.

Given his .300 average and recent surge, Stanton looks locked in and ready to punish any mistake. At +250, his power upside is exactly the kind of spot bettors look for when chasing a home run ticket.

Juan Soto looks like he’s heating up at just the right time. After launching a homer against the Marlins on Friday, in a two-hit, two-RBI showing, Soto now has 33 long balls and 99 runs scored on the season.

Edward Cabrera has good stuff with a 3.32 ERA, but his bouts of wildness often leave him vulnerable, and Soto thrives on punishing those lapses.

Add in the mix of patience and raw power, and you get the perfect recipe for another long ball. With momentum on his side and +350 odds, Soto feels like one swing away from cashing big again tonight.

#1. Brandon Lowe: +290

Brandon Lowe has found his power stroke again, and it couldn’t come at a better time for Tampa Bay. The lefty slugger has homered in consecutive games, pushing his total to 27 on the season while driving in 67 runs.

Now he gets a matchup with Jake Irvin, who’s carrying a 5.40 ERA and has struggled to keep the ball in the yard against left-handed bats.

Lowe has always been a streaky hitter, and when he starts leaving the park in bunches, it usually comes in waves. Riding a mini power surge, he looks like a strong play to stay hot and make it three straight at +290.

