Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Giancarlo Stanton, Seiya Suzuki, and more for July 22, 2025

With the MLB All-Star break behind us and trade rumors swirling, the power bats are heating up and so are our home run prop bets. Today’s slate features a perfect mix of scorching-hot sluggers and vulnerable arms, making it prime territory for long-ball value. From veterans catching fire to under-the-radar names smashing expectations, this lineup is built for fireworks.

Giancarlo Stanton is swinging like it’s 2017. Jose Ramirez keeps stacking homers like clockwork, while Taylor Ward is quietly raking in the heart of the Angels’ lineup. Add in Salvador Perez coming off a two-homer night and Seiya Suzuki set to face a 45-year-old soft-tosser making his MLB season debut, today’s board has high-ceiling upside written all over it. Let’s break down the top five home run picks for July 22.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Jose Ramirez (+330)

Jose Ramirez is red-hot right, going deep six times in his last 11 MLB games, and last night, he hammered a three-run shot that broke open the game for Cleveland.

Sitting at 20 homers and 29 stolen bases, Ramirez is quietly pushing his way into the 30–30 conversation while continuing to be a nightmare for opposing pitchers.

Today, he’ll face Brandon Young, a righty still searching for his first MLB win with a bloated 7.52 ERA. With Ramirez’s switch-hitting power and aggressive swing, this is a mismatch tailor-made for another long ball. At +330 odds, he brings excellent value with sky-high momentum.

#4 Taylor Ward (+380)

Taylor Ward is doing serious damage at the plate, launching two homers with seven total hits over his last four games, good for a scorching .412 average and 1.474 OPS.

He’s locked in, especially with runners on base, already racking up 76 RBIs on the season. Today’s MLB matchup against Frankie Montas, who’s sitting on a 5.03 ERA and has been vulnerable to power hitters, puts Ward in another prime spot to go yard.

With his current form and impressive hard contact rate, the +380 odds offer high-upside value for a hitter trending up.

#3 Giancarlo Stanton (+275)

Giancarlo Stanton belted a solo homer yesterday and is riding a wave of four home runs in his last nine games, slashing a lethal .407/.484/.889 with a 1.373 OPS.

Despite facing veteran Max Scherzer, who holds a 4.70 ERA, Stanton’s recent surge and ability to crush fastballs make him a serious long-ball threat. With +275 odds and a swing that’s clicking at the right time, Stanton offers great value as one of the most explosive bats on today’s slate.

#2 Salvador Perez (+340)

Salvador Perez is in full-on beast mode, crushing four home runs in his last three games, including two monster shots yesterday in a dominant win over the Cubs.

He’s hitting .417 with a ridiculous 1.917 OPS over that stretch. While lefty Matthew Boyd has been solid this season with a 2.34 ERA, Perez has the kind of raw power that can flip any MLB matchup.

Sitting at 17 home runs and 60 RBI on the year, Perez is locked in, and with +340 odds, he’s one of today’s most dangerous and high-reward power picks.

#1 Seiya Suzuki (+295)

Seiya Suzuki draws a dream matchup against 45-year-old Rich Hill, who’s making his first start of the 2025 season for the Royals. Suzuki has smashed 26 home runs with 80 RBI this year and remains one of the Cubs’ most consistent sluggers.

His ability to punish soft-tossing lefties is well-documented, and with Hill likely on a short leash and little margin for error, Suzuki’s chances to go yard are strong. Add in the generous +295 odds, and this pick carries top-shelf value for today’s home run board.

