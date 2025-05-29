Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Junior Caminero, James Wood, and more for May 29, 2025

The MLB home run prop scene is stacked for May 29 with a mix of rising stars and proven sluggers set to capitalize on soft pitching matchups. Power bats like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jonathan Aranda and Isaac Paredes are in prime spots, carrying excellent hard-hit metrics and multi-hit game streaks into today’s contests.

With the ball carrying well in several parks and pitchers like Shane Baz and Ryan Gusto showing vulnerability to power, this slate is built for fireworks. These are the top MLB home run prop picks you’ll want on your radar for May 29.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+400)

Don’t be surprised if he leaves the yard - Source: Imagn

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes on Jacob Lopez and the Oakland Athletics tonight, and this MLB matchup looks tailor-made for a power display. Guerrero enters the game with a solid .279 batting average, seven home runs and 23 RBIs on the season while sporting a 92.4 mph average exit velocity and an impressive 51.8% hard-hit rate.

His 14.3% barrel rate highlights his ability to square up pitches with authority, which makes Vladdy a strong candidate to leave the yard in this spot.

#4 Junior Caminero (+370)

Junior Caminero locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn

Junior Caminero steps into a favorable matchup tonight against Houston’s Ryan Gusto, who enters with a 4.58 ERA and some trouble keeping hitters in the yard.

Caminero has been heating up, batting .249 on the year with 10 home runs, 26 RBIs, and 24 runs scored, but it’s his recent surge that stands out. Over his last six games, Caminero is slashing .391/.417/.826 with two home runs and six RBIs, pairing a 12.5% strikeout rate with a 1.243 OPS.

His blend of power and contact against a hittable righty makes him a prime long ball candidate on Thursday.

#3 Jonathan Aranda (+425)

Jonathan Aranda could light up the scoreboard with a bomb tonight - Source: Imagn

Jonathan Aranda is locked in at the plate right now, and his MLB matchup against Houston’s Ryan Gusto (4.58 ERA) gives him a strong shot to leave the yard tonight.

Aranda is hitting a scorching .315 this season with seven home runs, 30 RBIs and 25 runs scored, but his recent numbers are flat-out ridiculous. In his last three games, Aranda owns a .600/.667/1.000 slash line with a 1.667 OPS, one home run and five RBIs.

With a 16.7% walk rate and a hard-hit approach, Aranda’s power surge makes him a value-packed prop bet option for May 29, especially against a hittable right-hander like Gusto.

#2 James Wood (+425)

James Wood stays dangerous at the plate - Source: Imagn

James Wood continues to flash elite raw power in his rookie campaign, and tonight’s matchup sets him up perfectly for another long ball. The Nationals slugger is batting .287 with 15 home runs and 40 RBIs in 2025.

Over his last four games, he’s smashed three homers, slugging a ridiculous 1.000 with a 1.353 OPS. Wood’s ability to crush mistakes has been on full display, and he’ll get a favorable draw against Emerson Hancock, who’s struggled to a 5.95 ERA while surrendering plenty of hard contact.

With Wood’s 8 stolen bases adding to his well-rounded value, he’s a prime MLB home run prop bet target for May 29.

#1 Isaac Paredes (+550)

Isaac Paredes might leave the yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Isaac Paredes is quietly turning into one of the Astros’ most dangerous power bats, and tonight’s MLB matchup against Shane Baz gives him a prime opportunity to leave the yard.

The third baseman enters May 29 slashing .267 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs on the season, but it’s his recent surge that makes him a standout MLB home run prop bet today. In his last 10 games, Paredes is slugging .700 with five homers and a 1.041 OPS, pairing quality contact with underrated pop.

Facing a pitcher in Baz carrying a 4.94 ERA and prone to giving up the long ball, Paredes feels like a sneaky-good pick to clear the fences again tonight.

