Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Junior Caminero, Mike Trout, and more for July 19, 2025

The post-All-Star break stretch is in full swing with several of baseball’s biggest bats heating up at the right time. With fresh legs, rested swings, and pitchers still finding their rhythm, today’s matchups offer prime conditions for a power display.

July 19’s home run prop slate is loaded with upside, featuring stars like Juan Soto and Mike Trout, alongside surging threats like Junior Caminero and Giancarlo Stanton.

Each of these hitters enter Saturday with strong form, favorable pitching matchups and enticing odds. Here are the top 5 home run bets worth backing on Saturday’s slate.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Juan Soto (+285)

Juan Soto stays dangerous at the plate (Credits: IMAGN)

Juan Soto reignited his power stroke after the All-Star break, launching a solo shot in Friday's return to action.

Now with 24 homers and 57 RBIs on the season, Soto enters this matchup with momentum against Nick Martinez, who carries a 4.78 ERA and has struggled to suppress left-handed bats.

Soto has homered three times in four games and owns an .800 SLG with a 1.094 OPS in that stretch. With his elite plate discipline and rising barrel rate, Soto is a strong candidate to stay hot and clear the fences again today.

#4. Mike Trout (+260)

Mike Trout could light up the scoreboard with a bomb tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Mike Trout appears to be dialing back into MVP form post-break, putting together a six-game stretch where he’s slashing .364/.500/.864 with three home runs and nine RBIs.

His latest performance included a two-hit effort with a double and an RBI against the Phillies. Now he’ll face Taijuan Walker, who’s been solid but prone to giving up loud contact when missing spots.

Trout’s 1.364 OPS during this surge reflects a locked-in swing, and with his recent discipline and ability to crush mistakes, he’s well-positioned to go yard again today.

#3. Manny Machado (+340)

Manny Machado has a chance to leave his mark with a big fly (Credits: IMAGN)

Manny Machado is red-hot at the plate and he’s showing no signs of slowing down after the All-Star break. In the last five games, Machado is hitting .350 with three home runs and seven RBIs, including a grand slam in Friday’s 7-2 win over the Nationals.

Now facing left-hander Mitchell Parker with a 5.12 ERA, Machado’s matchup couldn’t be more favorable.

With an OPS of 1.214 over this recent stretch and a history of punishing lefties, Machado has both the form and the opponent to deliver another long ball today.

#2. Giancarlo Stanton (+285)

Giancarlo Stanton looks dialed in for a moonshot moment (Credits: IMAGN)

Giancarlo Stanton may have missed a chunk of the season, but he’s wasting no time making an impact.

In six games since returning, Stanton is batting .375 with three home runs, including a 1.412 OPS that screams “locked in.” Now he faces lefty Joey Wentz, who enters with a 6.32 ERA and a history of getting tagged by right-handed power.

Stanton’s elite slugging and proven track record against southpaws make this a juicy spot for another home run swing.

#1. Junior Caminero (+310)

Junior Caminero could turn on one and launch it into orbit (Credits: IMAGN)

Junior Caminero is erupting offensively at just the right time and his bat was on full display Friday night as he crushed two towering two-run homers in a 3-for-5 performance against Baltimore.

That power surge brings him to 21 home runs on the season and he seems locked in coming out of the All-Star break.

With Dean Kremer and his 4.24 ERA on the mound, Caminero’s aggressive swing and elite barrel rate make him a top threat to leave the yard again in back-to-back games.

