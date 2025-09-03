Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Ketel Marte, Rafael Devers, and more for September 3, 2025

Today’s MLB home run prop bets feature a mix of red-hot sluggers and players ready to heat up. Ketel Marte is riding a two-game homer streak and has shown he can punish mistakes in the zone, while Rafael Devers has already homered in three straight games and looks poised to keep the momentum rolling. Shea Langeliers may be due for a breakout, as he had a scorching stretch of four homers in five games earlier this month but has cooled slightly since.

Ad

Meanwhile, Trent Grisham has been crushing the ball with four homers in his last six games, and Mike Yastrzemski is looking to snap out of a mini-slump after showing signs of power in recent outings. If you’re chasing big swings today, these five hitters are the ones most likely to send balls over the fence.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Shea Langeliers: +310

Shea Langeliers might be due for a big night against Mitch Liberatore, who’s 6-11 with a 4.32 ERA this season.

Langeliers has just one homer in his last nine games, but before that, he was absolutely crushing the ball, hitting four homers in five games.

With 29 homers, 65 RBI, and 60 runs scored on the season, he has all the tools to make an impact tonight. If he reconnects with his earlier form, he could easily go deep and deliver solid value for this home run prop bet.

Ad

#4. Mike Yastrzemski: +600 (FanDuel)

Mike Yastrzemski looks to snap out of a brief slump as he takes on right-hander Caden Dana, who has struggled with a 7.50 ERA this season. Yastrzemski hasn’t recorded a hit in his last three games, but before that, he was on a two-game home run streak.

With 15 homers, 41 RBI, and six stolen bases in 2025, he has the raw power and track record to make something happen today.

Ad

Facing a righty like Dana, Yastrzemski could capitalize on any mistake pitches, making him a solid mid-tier home run prop pick at +600.

#3. Trent Grisham: +350

Trent Grisham has been red-hot recently and will look to extend his power surge against right-hander Jason Alexander, who has a 4.61 ERA this season.

Grisham went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and an additional run in Tuesday’s 7-1 win over the Astros, marking four home runs in his last six games.

Ad

With 29 homers and 61 RBI on the season, he’s in prime form to do damage again today, making him a top-tier home run prop candidate at +340.

#2. Rafael Devers: +235

Rafael Devers has been absolutely locked in at the plate lately, and his matchup against German Marquez, who’s struggled to a 6.14 ERA this season, couldn’t be better.

In Monday’s 8-2 win over the Rockies, Devers crushed a solo homer, added a run, and drew a walk, marking his third straight game with a home run.

Ad

With 30 homers and 96 RBI this season, he’s showing all the signs of another massive night, making him a standout home run prop to watch at +235.

#1. Ketel Marte: +450

Ketel Marte is primed to continue his power surge today as he faces right-hander Jack Leiter, who owns a 3.77 ERA this season.

Marte has been locked in at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Tuesday’s 5-3 win over the Rangers, now riding a two-game homer streak.

With a .292 average, 25 home runs, and 77 runs scored in 2025, Marte combines both consistency and power, making him today’s top home run prop pick at +450. His ability to drive the ball to all fields and capitalize on favorable counts gives him a strong chance to go deep again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More