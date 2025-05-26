Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Ketel Marte, Seiya Suzuki, and more for May 26, 2025

Get ready for fireworks at the plate, as tonight’s MLB home run prop bets for May 26 feature some of the hottest power bats in the league taking on vulnerable pitching. With Aaron Judge, Ketel Marte, Brandon Lowe, Seiya Suzuki and Juan Soto all in favorable spots, this slate is packed with legit long-ball threats ready to do damage.

Whether it’s Judge’s relentless hard-hit profile, Suzuki’s lefty-crushing potential or Marte’s recent surge in slugging, these MLB home run picks line up perfectly for bettors chasing value on the long ball. Let’s dive into today’s top home run prop bets and the matchups fueling their chances.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Top 5 MLB Home Run Prop Bets for May 26, 2025

#5 Seiya Suzuki (+500) - Chicago Cubs

A moonshot could be brewing from Seiya Suzuki - Source: Imagn

Seiya Suzuki has quietly turned into one of the most reliable power bats in the Cubs’ lineup this season, and tonight’s matchup screams value.

The outfielder is batting .273 with 14 home runs and 49 RBIs on the year and now gets a dream matchup against Rockies lefty Carson Palmquist, who’s sporting a brutal 11.88 ERA through his first starts.

Suzuki has smashed left-handed pitching all year, so this is a prime spot for him to add to his homer total. At +500, it’s a high-upside swing worth targeting.

#4 Juan Soto (+310) - New York Mets

Don’t be surprised if he leaves the yard - Source: Imagn

Juan Soto may be sitting on just eight home runs this season, but his underlying metrics tell a louder story, and tonight’s matchup offers a perfect opportunity to cash in.

Soto’s carrying a hefty 93.7 mph average exit velocity with a towering 55.5% hard-hit rate and 14.2% barrels per plate appearance, indicating that he’s been squaring up the baseball with authority.

He will face Adrian Houser, who’s been solid in limited work but hasn’t been tested much this year. With Soto’s power profile and plate discipline, plus favorable hitting conditions, this is a sneaky spot for him to send one deep and snap his modest homer drought.

#3 Brandon Lowe (+400) - Tampa Bay Rays

Brandon Lowe might go yard tonight- Source: Imagn

Brandon Lowe has quietly caught fire over his last few games, and tonight’s matchup against Chris Paddack couldn’t be better timed.

Hitting .400 with three homers and five RBIs in his last four games, Lowe’s power stroke is dialed in, pairing a 1.504 OPS in that stretch with consistent hard contact. With Paddack’s tendency to give up barrels to lefties, Lowe’s sweet swing and recent tear make his home run prop one of the sharpest power plays on the board tonight.

#2 Ketel Marte (+250) - Arizona Diamondbacks

Another moonshot could be incoming from Ketel Marte - Source: Imagn

Ketel Marte has quietly been one of the steadiest power threats this month, and his matchup tonight against Andrew Heaney sets the table for another big swing.

Over his last seven games, Marte’s hitting a scorching .321 with three homers and a 1.121 OPS, all while maintaining a 51.2% hard-hit rate and a solid 15.1% barrel rate per plate appearance. With Heaney’s fly-ball tendencies and Marte’s recent lift in exit velocity, this is a prime spot for the switch-hitter to leave the yard.

#1 Aaron Judge (+205) - New York Yankees

Aaron Judge locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn

Aaron Judge is operating on a different planet right now, and his matchup tonight against Jack Kochanowicz only fuels the fire.

Over his last six games, Judge is slugging .818 with three homers, a ridiculous 1.280 OPS, and his season-long 95.4 mph average exit velocity ranks among the best in baseball.

Add in a monstrous 23.5% barrel rate per plate appearance and a 55.7% hard-hit clip, and you’re looking at a must-play home run prop in a hitter-friendly park against a pitcher struggling with command and hard contact.

