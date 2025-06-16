  • home icon
Today's Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Kyle Schwarber, Cody Bellinger and more for June 16, 2025

By Ryan Burks
Modified Jun 16, 2025 13:35 GMT
Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies (image credit: IMAGN)
Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies (image credit: IMAGN)

There is a limited schedule set for Monday, but some of the best MLB home run hitters will still show up in a big way. Focusing on player prop betting options is typically a good strategy, and betting on the best home run hitters could lead to some nice payouts.

Despite only having seven games, there are still some opportunities out there. Here is a look at five players to back on to hit a home run on Monday.

Best MLB home run prop bets for June 16, 2025

Kyle Schwarber +295

Kyle Schwarber continues to be one of the best sluggers in the league as he enters play on Monday with 22 home runs. He will face the Miami Marlins, and is in a great position to belt a long home run.

Cody Bellinger +380

Cody Bellinger is one of the best MLB home run hitters - Source: Imagn
Cody Bellinger is one of the best MLB home run hitters - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees need a spark after getting swept by the Boston Red Sox, and Cody Bellinger is a player that can get that done. He has only hit nine home runs this season, but he's capable of breaking out at any point.

Brandon Lowe +350

Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays - Source: Imagn
Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays - Source: Imagn

Brandon Lowe is one of the most underrated players in baseball, but he typically shows up in when the Tampa Bay Rays need him most. There is plenty of value in the odds for Lowe to belt a home run on Monday, and this is the perfect time to bet on him to strike.

Julio Rodriguez +550

Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners - Source: Imagn
Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners - Source: Imagn

Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners has had a relatively slow start to the 2025 season. However, he has always been a player that heats up as the season progresses. Rodriguez has 10 home runs, but he has a favorable matchup against the Boston Red Sox.

Brent Rooker +295

Brent Rooker is one of the best MLB home run hitters - Source: Imagn
Brent Rooker is one of the best MLB home run hitters - Source: Imagn

Brent Rooker is the clear leader of the Athletics, and he plays in a ballpark that allows the ball to carry a ton. He and his team should have some success on Monday, with Rooker belting a home run.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
