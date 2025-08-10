Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, and more for August 10, 2025

The long ball could be flying today, and our top five MLB home run prop bets feature a dangerous mix of hot streaks, power surges, and juicy pitching matchups.

Ad

From a red-hot Corbin Carroll looking to extend his homer streak, to Aaron Judge primed for a breakout after a brief drought, these sluggers have all the ingredients for a big day.

Mike Trout’s elite hard-hit profile, Pete Alonso’s steady power, and Marcell Ozuna’s recent multi-homer explosion round out a list packed with game-changing potential.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Corbin Carroll (+220)

Corbin Carroll is in full-on “see ball, hit ball” mode right now. The D-backs’ speedster has turned into a legit power threat, riding a three-game home run streak into today’s matchup.

He’ll face Rockies righty Tanner Gordon, who’s sporting a rough 6.59 ERA and has been prone to giving up the long ball.

Ad

Carroll’s quick bat and ability to turn on fastballs could spell trouble for Gordon, and with his current form, a fourth straight game with a homer is well within reach.

#4. Marcell Ozuna (+400)

Marcell Ozuna is coming off a thunderous performance in Saturday’s doubleheader, where he crushed two home runs and drove in four runs in the nightcap.

Now he draws a favorable matchup against Cal Quantrill, who’s lugging around a 5.21 ERA and has had trouble keeping the ball in the park.

Ad

Ozuna’s swing looks locked in, his timing is crisp, and when he’s in this kind of groove, pitchers often pay the price. If yesterday was any indication, he’s primed to keep the fireworks going.

#3. Pete Alonso (+330)

“The Polar Bear” is always a home run threat the moment he steps into the box. The Mets slugger launched a solo shot yesterday against Milwaukee, showing that his power stroke is alive and well.

Ad

Today, he faces Quinn Priester, a tough right-hander with a solid 3.15 ERA, but Alonso’s track record against quality pitching makes him a threat in any matchup.

With 26 homers and 92 RBIs already on the year, the Polar Bear is more than capable of going deep in back-to-back games, especially when his timing is dialed in like it is now.

#2. Mike Trout (+340)

Mike Trout’s numbers this season may not scream “MVP form,” but the underlying metrics tell a different story, he’s still hitting the ball with authority.

Ad

With an average exit velocity of 91.1 mph, a 49.5% hard-hit rate, and a barrels-per-plate-appearance rate of 15.5%, Trout continues to generate elite contact.

Today, he faces Casey Mize, a right-hander with a respectable 3.50 ERA, but Trout’s ability to punish mistakes could make this a dangerous matchup for Detroit.

Sitting on 20 homers for the season, Trout is due for another highlight-reel swing, and his advanced power profile suggests it could very well come today.

Ad

#1. Aaron Judge (+215)

Aaron Judge hasn’t gone deep since returning from injury, but with his track record, droughts like this rarely last long.

The Yankees’ slugger is still batting an eye-popping .339 with 37 homers, 86 RBIs, and 92 runs this season, showing his dominance at the plate.

Today, he draws Jason Alexander, a right-hander with a 5.97 ERA who’s struggled to keep hitters in the park.

Judge’s combination of plate discipline and raw power makes him a constant threat to change the game with one swing, and this matchup sets the stage perfectly for him to launch his first homer since coming back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More