Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Pete Crow-Armstrong, Byron Buxton, and more for June 21, 2025

Today’s MLB home run prop bets for Saturday, June 21, put the spotlight on some of the league’s most dangerous hitters. Byron Buxton, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker, Jazz Chisholm and Ketel Marte headline a stacked slate of power bats facing shaky arms in hitter-friendly parks like Coors Field.

With recent hot streaks, favorable pitcher splits and rising barrel rates, this lineup delivers strong value for bettors and DFS players targeting home run props in today’s action-packed schedule.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Ketel Marte (+205)

Ketel Marte is locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn

Ketel Marte’s timing couldn’t be better heading into tonight’s matchup at Coors Field. Facing struggling lefty Carson Palmquist (0-4, 7.76 ERA), Marte is scorching hot, going 6-for-11 over his last two games, including three doubles and a homer.

With his .296 average and power-friendly hitting environment, Marte’s steady hard-contact profile makes him a sharp play to clear the fences again tonight.

#4. Jazz Chisholm (+295)

Jazz Chisholm could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Jazz Chisholm’s bat is starting to hum and tonight it might sting the Baltimore Orioles staff. Slashing .400 with a homer in his last five and showing crisp contact, he now faces Zach Eflin and his 4.81 ERA at Yankee Stadium, a park known for lefty power.

With Chisholm’s recent barrel rate jump and Eflin’s tendency to leak runs, this is a spot made for a Jazz bomb.

#3. Kyle Tucker (+220)

Kyle Tucker might go yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Kyle Tucker’s home run drought has stretched to 24 games, but the underlying metrics say he’s overdue for a breakout. With a 91.3 mph average exit velocity and a 14.3% barrel rate per plate appearance, Tucker’s swing is still driving quality contact.

Facing Emerson Hancock’s 4.48 ERA and fly-ball tendencies at Wrigley Field today, this could be the perfect storm for Tucker to snap the skid with a blast.

#2. Pete Crow‑Armstrong (+235)

Pete Crow‑Armstrong could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Pete Crow-Armstrong has been flashing serious power, launching two homers in his last three contests and now steps in against Emerson Hancock’s 4.48 ERA. While his average sits at .217 over the last week, the pop is undeniable with a .609 slugging in that stretch.

Given his speed-power combo and confidence surge, facing a hittable righty like Hancock at Wrigley gives Crow-Armstrong a solid chance to stay hot and add another one to the ledger today.

#1. Byron Buxton (+320)

Byron Buxton stays dangerous at the plate - Source: Imagn

Byron Buxton’s been a reliable power-speed threat this season, and he’ll get a crack at veteran lefty Jose Quintana and his 3.35 ERA today at home.

With 15 homers, 12 steals, and a .277 average on the year, Buxton’s shown he can impact games in multiple ways, and facing a lefty he’s seen well before gives this matchup extra intrigue.

In a spot like this, especially at Target Field where his power plays up, Buxton’s a strong bet to leave the yard.

