Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Teoscar Hernandez, and more for August 6, 2025

The MLB slugfest continues on Wednesday and today’s slate brings a mix of power surges and under-the-radar hitters who are heating up at the perfect time. With stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. staying hot and unlikely heroes like Shea Langeliers launching bombs for fun, this lineup of home run prop bets is stacked with value plays.

Ad

Whether it’s Teoscar Hernandez’s multi-homer rampage or Jarren Duran’s all-around slugging, these five hitters are primed to take advantage of juicy matchups and keep the fireworks going.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5. Shea Langeliers (+270)

Shea Langeliers is putting up video game numbers right now. After a jaw-dropping five-hit explosion on Tuesday, featuring three home runs and a double, he’s become a must-watch at the plate.

Ad

Trending

Over his last 10 games, Langeliers is slashing .465 AVG / 1.116 SLG, with eight home runs. Facing a reeling pitching staff today, Langeliers at +270 odds feels less like a gamble and more like a continuation of a scorching-hot streak that’s already in motion.

#4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+280)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is swinging like a man on a mission, and Kyle Freeland might just be his next victim.

After a three-hit explosion last night, featuring a no-doubt homer and a laser double, Guerrero now steps in against a lefty who’s been battered all season with a 5.26 ERA and a staggering .310 average allowed to right-handed hitters.

Ad

Vlad Jr.’s bat looks dialed in, his swings are violent yet precise, and Coors Field is offering no mercy to pitchers. At +280, you’re getting prime conditions for a Guerrero moonshot, and he’s looking ready to launch.

#3. Nick Kurtz (+250)

Nick Kurtz is dialed in and barreling everything in sight. Fresh off a three-hit night where he roped a double and reached base with ease, Kurtz steps in today against Cade Cavalli, a pitcher who’s yet to find consistency with his fastball command.

Ad

Kurtz’s .311 average isn’t a fluke; it’s a byproduct of his patient approach and elite bat-to-ball skills.

With 23 homers under his belt and his swing locked in, he’s primed to turn any mistake from Cavalli into a moonshot. At +250, this is a power stroke waiting to cash.

#2. Jarren Duran (+450)

Jarren Duran is turning into a doubles machine with sneaky pop, and his recent tear is demanding attention. Over his last six games, he’s racked up nine hits, four of them doubles, and added three home runs to his tally.

Ad

Facing Michael Wacha, who has struggled to keep hitters off the bases despite a shiny 3.37 ERA, Duran’s aggressive gap-to-gap approach with a hint of loft is a perfect recipe for another deep shot.

His blend of speed, hot bat and current slugging binge makes his +450 odds feel like a high-upside gem for today.

#1. Teoscar Hernandez (+290)

Teoscar Hernandez is on one of those heater streaks where every swing feels like it could leave the park. After torching the Cardinals’ pitching with a two-homer, four-RBI masterclass last night, he now gets a crack at Matthew Liberatore, a lefty who’s been living dangerously with a 3.96 ERA and plenty of hard contact allowed.

Teoscar’s power surge has been brewing, and with his aggressive approach against southpaws, it’s hard to imagine Liberatore keeping him in the yard. At +290, Hernandez feels like a ticking time bomb ready to go off again tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More