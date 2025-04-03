Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber and more for April 3, 2025

The vast majority of MLB teams are off today. It's a very small schedule with just five games to be played today barring any rainouts. Even with those games all being played, there are only about 90 batters to choose from when trying to predict home runs.

There lies the difficulty with the popular home run prop bet. A full slate of games can mean too many options, but a smaller one means fewer choices and a much higher risk of missing. There will also just be fewer home runs hit at all. To help, we've got a list of the best bets to keep an eye out for today.

Note: Odds are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

MLB home run props for April 3

5) Elly De La Cruz: +475

Elly De La Cruz could hit a home run (Imagn)

Elly De La Cruz started using the Torpedo bat earlier this week and immediately responded with a two-homer day. He can hit the ball as hard as anyone, which leads to a lot of home runs. He's facing Nestor Cortes today, a pitcher who gave up four home runs (including three on his first three pitches) in his first start of the season. De La Cruz could be in for a huge day.

4) Bryce Harper: +370

Bryce Harper is due (Imagn)

Bryce Harper has gotten off to a slow start for the Philadelphia Phillies. He's not hitting well and only has one home run, so he's due for a bit of positive regression at this point. Today might be a good day for him to get that, as he's facing the Colorado Rockies. Antonio Senzatela didn't give up a run last time out, but he shouldn't pose a big threat to Harper.

3) Eugenio Suarez: +340

Eugenio Suarez is scorching hot to start the season. He has an MLB-leading five home runs, including a game-winning Grand Slam earlier this week. The slugger is facing Carlos Carrasco, a player who was originally signed to a minor-league contract, so it's a highly favorable matchup.

Kyle Schwarber has three home runs (Imagn)

Like Harper, Kyle Schwarber gets to face Senzatela and the Rockies today. He's off to a hot start himself, as he has three home runs already. Senzatela has not struck anyone out this season and gives up a home run on 13.2% of flyballs in his career, so the ball could fly out of the park.

Aaron Judge has four home runs (Imagn)

If it's a day that Aaron Judge is playing, it's a day he's likely to hit a home run. He hasn't hit one since Sunday, going homerless in two games. For a player of his caliber, that constitutes being due.

Today, the New York Yankees slugger is facing Merrill Kelly, who only recorded one strikeout and gave up a lot of contact the last time he pitched. Contact is good for someone like Judge to hit a home run.

