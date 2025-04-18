Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Cal Raleigh, Adolis Garcia and more for April 18, 2025

Every day, tons of home runs are hit across the MLB. With a full slate of 15 games and 30 teams on Friday, at least 270 hitters will make a plate appearance. Some of them will hit home runs, and predicting which ones will is as challenging as it gets.

With so many hitters to choose from, the odds of picking the right few are pretty slim. To that end, we've compiled a list of the best bets from DraftKings to take a look at today.

Best MLB home run prop bets for April 18

5) James Wood: +550

James Wood has a strong matchup today (Imagn)

James Wood's first full season in the MLB is off to a pretty good start, at least where home runs are involved. He's only hitting .229, but he has six home runs already. The Washington Nationals star could add to that total today, as he's playing in Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies. He's facing rookie Chase Dollander (5.06 ERA so far), which is a pretty strong matchup in a hitter's park.

4) Adolis Garcia: +380

Adolis Garcia could hit a home run today (Getty)

Adolis Garcia has long been one of the top power hitters in baseball. He's not hitting at his best right now, though. He has three home runs and an OPS of .761 heading into today's action. The Texas Rangers star does have a difficult matchup with Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1.23 ERA) and the LA Dodgers, but all it takes is one swing from a powerful hitter.

3) Byron Buxton: +310

Byron Buxton has a great matchup today (Imagn)

Byron Buxton is usually a good home run hitter when he's healthy. Right now, the Minnesota Twins outfielder is healthy. He's off to a slow start with just three home runs and an OPS under .700, but he's due to break out. That could start today, as Bryce Elder (0-1, 7.20 ERA) is on the mound to face him for the 5-13 Atlanta Braves.

2) Cal Raleigh: +260

Cal Raleigh has eight home runs (Imagn)

Cal Raleigh is second in baseball with eight home runs this season. The Seattle Mariners star had one in his last game, too, so he's red-hot. He's also up against Bowden Francis (1-2, 3.71 ERA) and the Toronto Blue Jays, so it's a great opportunity for him to pull even or take the MLB lead in home runs today.

1) Corbin Carroll: +180

Corbin Carroll has six home runs this year (Imagn)

Corbin Carroll is slugging at an impressive rate that has not really been seen before for the Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder. He's tied for fourth in baseball with six home runs and has an OPS of 1.064. Today, he's up against Colin Rea (1.00 ERA) of the Chicago Cubs. He only has seven strikeouts on the year, which could lead to some good contact for Carroll.

