Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Gunnar Henderson, Freddie Freeman, and more for May 15, 2025

The MLB slate for May 15, 2025, is packed with intriguing home run opportunities, and a few big bats are stepping into premium matchups today. With warm weather creeping into several parks and a handful of vulnerable starters taking the mound, it’s an ideal setup for the long ball hunters. A couple of these hitters have been locked in lately, making this an interesting board for home run prop bettors.

We’ve got sluggers like Gunnar Henderson riding a power streak and Marcell Ozuna mashing against familiar division rivals. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s recent breakout and Byron Buxton’s mix of power and speed also headline today’s card. Let’s dive into the top five home run prop picks worth targeting for May 15.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#1 Marcell Ozuna (Braves) vs. Nationals | +235

Marcell Ozuna could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Marcell Ozuna gets a shot today against Trevor Williams, who owns a rough 5.88 ERA for the Nationals. Ozuna’s counting stats with six homers and a .270 average may not jump out, but his .424 OBP, 92.6 mph exit velocity and .867 OPS show the power potential is still there.

With Williams struggling to keep the ball in the park, Ozuna’s +235 home run odds offer solid value in this favorable matchup.

#2 Byron Buxton (Twins) vs. Orioles | +250

Byron Buxton stays dangerous at the plate - Source: Imagn

Byron Buxton will square off against Tomoyuki Sugano, who’s been solid for the Orioles with a 2.72 ERA. Nevertheless, Buxton’s power metrics remain dangerous, carrying a .520 slugging percentage, 9.9% barrel rate per plate appearance and a 91.1 mph average exit velocity.

With nine homers on the season and strong underlying numbers, his +250 odds to leave the yard look worth chasing in this spot.

#3 Gunnar Henderson (Orioles) vs. Twins | +360

Gunnar Henderson might leave the yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Gunnar Henderson steps in against Chris Paddack, and he’s been scorching hot lately. Over his last five games, his slashing .409/.458/.955 with three homers and seven RBIs, flashing serious power with a 1.413 OPS in that stretch.

Sitting at +360 odds for a homer today, it’s a value spot with a red-hot bat facing a hittable arm.

#4 Freddie Freeman (Dodgers) vs. Athletics | +290

Freddie Freeman's season is in full swing- Source: Imagn

Freddie Freeman keeps punishing baseballs in 2025, and a matchup against the Athletics’ Osvaldo Bido sets up another prime opportunity. Freeman’s hitting a blistering .362 with nine homers and a 1.145 OPS, and his .714 slugging is one of the highest in the league.

With +290 odds for a homer today, there’s strong value on one of MLB’s most consistent power bats in a favorable spot.

#5 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) vs. Rays | +400

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. might go yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn’t flashed his top-tier home run pace yet this season, but a matchup against Zack Littell could be the perfect spark. Guerrero is slashing .291 with a strong 93.0 mph average exit velocity and a 39.8% hard-hit rate, indicating the power is still brewing.

At +400 odds for a homer, the value here is enticing given his quality contact metrics and a hittable opposing arm.

