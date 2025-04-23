Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Juan Soto, Gunnar Henderson and more for April 23, 2025

Today is a full slate, as all 30 MLB teams are in action starting pretty early today. That means roughly 270 hitters will take at least one plate appearance, and some of them will hit home runs. Each game averages about two home runs, so there could be a lot.

Predicting who will and won't hit one is as challenging as it gets. With so many hitters to choose from, even ignoring the weaker hitters or defensive studs in lineups, the odds of success are slim. To that end, we've got some of the better picks to watch out for today from DraftKings.

Note: Odds are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting.

Best MLB home run prop bets April 22

5) Gunnar Henderson: +390

Gunnar Henderson could hit a home run (Imagn)

Gunnar Henderson hit 37 home runs last season. This year, he's off to a really slow start and has just two. He's not hitting well in general, though he did spend some time injured at the start of the season. Still, the Baltimore Orioles star is bound to heat up, and he's facing Trevor Williams (5.95 ERA) and the Washington Nationals today in one of the best matchups for a hitter.

4) Spencer Torkelson: +380

Spencer Torkelson has seven home runs this year (Imagn)

Spencer Torkelson has improved vastly this season. The Detroit Tigers star struggled last year, but he's hitting for power once again this year. He's got seven home runs already and a .968 OPS. Today, he's facing Kyle Hart (6.48 ERA) for the San Diego Padres, so it's a great matchup for him to do some damage.

3) Pete Alonso: +380

Pete Alonso has been on fire (Imagn)

Pete Alonso is hitting almost as well as anyone this season. He's batting .349, and he has six home runs for the New York Mets. Zack Wheeler is on the mound against him, but Alonso has been virtually matchup-proof this year. No pitcher has truly been able to slow him down, as he has the third-best OPS in baseball at 1.150.

2) Eugenio Suarez: +380

Eugenio Suarez could hit a home run (Getty)

Eugenio Suarez has not done very much hitting at all, as he has just a .152 average. However, he has six home runs, so when he does hit the ball, it tends to leave the ballpark. Today, he's up against Taj Bradley (5.24 ERA) and the Tampa Bay Rays. It's a good matchup for him to add more to his home run tally.

1) Juan Soto: +310

Juan Soto is due to break out (Getty)

Juan Soto has been relatively quiet to start the season. The New York Mets star has only three home runs and a .233 batting average, but he is far too talented to let that go on too long. Even against Wheeler, who is not performing to his standards with a 3.73 ERA, and the Philadelphia Phillies, Soto is a good enough hitter, and he's due for a home run.

