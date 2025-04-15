Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Julio Rodriguez, Tyler Soderstrom and more for April 15, 2025

All 30 MLB teams are back in action today, meaning there will be plenty of chances for home runs. 270 batters will get at least one plate appearance tonight, and some of them will connect with a pitch and deposit it into the stands.

Ad

Predicting which ones will is the crux of the popular home run prop bet, but it's also a huge challenge. Hitting a home run is hard, and picking some names out of almost 300 who will do so today and not tomorrow is incredibly difficult, too. Fortunately, we've got some of the stronger picks from DraftKings to keep an eye on today.

Note: Odds are subject to change and no outcome can be guaranteed.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best home run prop bets for MLB April 15

5) Brandon Lowe: +550

Brandon Lowe has a good matchup today (Imagn)

Brandon Lowe has not hit home runs like he once did (39 in 2021), but he's still a quality hitter who can certainly send balls into the stands. He has done so three times this year for the Tampa Bay Rays. Today, he's up against Walker Buehler (5.74 ERA this year) and the Boston Red Sox, so he could hit one more.

Ad

4) Brent Rooker: +550

Brent Rooker could add a home run today (Imagn)

Brent Rooker hasn't done a ton of hitting this season. He has just 13 hits so far, but four of them have gone out of the park. When he does hit the ball, good things happen. Today, he has an enviable matchup: Sean Burke (6.08 ERA) and the lowly Chicago White Sox. It's a great day for him and the rest of the Athletics to get their offense going.

Ad

3) Oneil Cruz: +380

Pick Oneil Cruz today (Imagn)

Very few hitters hit the ball as hard as Oneil Cruz does, which often translates to home runs. So far this season, Cruz has two home runs in 46 at-bats, so he's due for another one. Today, the Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder gets to take on Jake Irvin (5.63 ERA) and the Washington Nationals, one of the day's better matchups.

Ad

2) Julio Rodriguez: +330

Julio Rodriguez could hit a homer (Imagn)

Julio Rodriguez is off to a bit of a cold start, but he's still recorded three home runs in 16 games for the Seattle Mariners, which is on pace for 30 this season. That's a little low for Rodriguez, but today represents a good chance for him to break out. Nick Lodolo is on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds with a sub-1.00 ERA, but he doesn't strike batters out, and if Rodriguez makes contact, it could go a long way.

Ad

1) Tyler Soderstrom: +290

Tyler Soderstrom leads MLB in home runs (Imagn)

Tyler Soderstrom is tied for the MLB lead with six home runs. Unlike Brent Rooker, he's generally hitting well, too. He has a 1.032 OPS. Today, with the same enviable matchup against the White Sox, Soderstrom could easily break that tie and put his name atop the home run leaderboard this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More