Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cal Raleigh, and more for April 25, 2025

With all 30 MLB teams back in action today, after most had off days yesterday, there are going to be lots of home runs hit. There are about 270 or more hitters who will take at least one plate appearance today and some of them will do the most with that PA.

Picking which ones will or won't is difficult. It's hard to hit a home run and sometimes random hitters get a hold of one. To pick them, though, we've compiled a list of the best bets to keep an eye out for today on DraftKings.

Note: Odds are subject to change and no outcome can be guaranteed in sports betting.

Best MLB home run prop bets for April 25

5) Christian Yelich +700

Christian Yelich could hit a home run (Imagn)

Christian Yelich is not the slugging, MVP-level hitter he once was, but he can still swing the bat. The Milwaukee Brewers star has five this year, so he's on a very good pace. The former MVP is only hitting .216, but he's slugging well. Today, he's facing Matthew Liberatore (3.60 ERA) and the St. Louis Cardinals, so he could be in for a good day.

4) Pete Crow-Armstrong +650

Pete Crow-Armstrong has five home runs (Imagn)

Like Yelich, Pete Crow-Armstrong is off to a good start with five home runs. The Chicago Cubs outfielder also has an .888 OPS and .294 batting average, so he's been quite good offensively this year. Today, he gets to take on Taijaun Walker (2.29 ERA) and the Philadelphia Phillies, which is why the odds are lower, but he's still a solid choice today.

3) Kerry Carpenter +425

Kerry Carpenter could add another home run (Imagn)

Kerry Carpenter also has five home runs to date, so he's been good. A .299 batting average and .853 OPS reinforce that fact. The Detroit Tigers star has always had a power stroke and it hasn't gone away. Today, he's facing Brandon Young (6.75 ERA) and the disappointing Baltimore Orioles pitching staff, which is one of the best matchups out there for a hitter right now.

2) Byron Buxton +300

Byron Buxton could hit a home run (Imagn)

When healthy, Byron Buxton is one of the game's best hitters and is more than capable of hitting home runs. Right now, he's healthy. The Minnesota Twins star is off to a bit of a slow start overall (.225 average, .724 OPS), but he also has five home runs. He could add to that tally today against Kyle Hendricks (4.50 ERA) and the Los Angeles Angels.

1) Cal Raleigh +295

Cal Raleigh has nine home runs (Imagn)

Cal Raleigh is tied for the MLB lead with nine home runs. The Seattle Mariners catcher has done little else besides hit those nine homers, as he has a .222 batting average. Still, he's one of today's best picks because he's been that powerful and he's facing Cal Quantrill of the Miami Marlins. He has an ERA of 8.31 on the year.

