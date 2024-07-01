Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 Picks Including Rhys Hoskins, Yordan Alvarez, and More for July 1st, 2024

There are only three games on the MLB slate today, so the home runs might be few and far between. Nevertheless, they are one of the most popular prop bets as it is the best outcome of an at-bat and one of the most fun occurrences in baseball. Despite there being only six teams in action on July 1, there are plenty of sluggers who could go deep. Here are the best bets among them.

Top MLB Home Run props on July 1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) Yainer Diaz (+500)

Yainer Diaz could hit a home run

It has been 16 games since Yainer Diaz, one of the most gifted offensive catchers in baseball, has hit a home run. On a day like July 1 when a lot of teams have the day off, bettors can pick Diaz since he's a talented player and he's due for a home run sooner rather than later.

Trending

4) Pete Alonso (+425)

New York Mets v Texas Rangers

Since entering the league, Pete Alonso has been one of the most prolific home run hitters in MLB. The New York Mets star has 17 home runs this season, but he hasn't hit one in a few games. He is due for another soon, and that could be as early as today if the odds are to be believed.

3) Yordan Alvarez (+300)

Yordan Alvarez could hit a home run today

On any given day, Yordan Alvarez is a safe bet to hit a home run. The Houston Astros slugger is one of the league's best hitters, and he has 16 home runs to his name this season. That's a bit off his normal pace, so expect him to pick it up perhaps starting today.

2) Willy Adames (+255)

Willy Adames is due for a home run

Wily Adames hasn't hit all that well (.229 average) this year, but he has been solid in terms of slugging. He has 13 home runs and a .728 OPS, a fairly high metric when looking at his low batting average. He is a safe pick to go yard today since he hasn't in nine games.

1) Rhys Hoskins (+245)

Rhys Hoskins might hit a home run

Rhys Hoskins has hit 11 home runs thus far, and in his prime with the Philadelphia Phillies, he was a home run machine. The odds love Hoskins today and they believe he's one of the best bets to go deep. He hasn't done that with as much frequency this year, but it's also been five full games since his last home run. He might be due for another today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback