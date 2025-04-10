Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Trevor Story, Christian Yelich and more for April 10, 2025

There are only six games on the MLB schedule today, which makes predicting home runs significantly more challenging. There will be 108 players in starting lineups, and choosing from those is not easy. Choosing out of a full slate presents a different challenge, but with fewer options, the odds of success are impacted.

With that said, some of the best hitters in baseball are playing today, so there will still be home runs aplenty. To pick the right ones, we've got a list of the best bets from DraftKings to keep an eye on today.

Best MLB home run prop bets for April 10

5) Trevor Story: +800

Trevor Story could hit a home run today (Imagn)

Trevor Story may be a little bit of a long shot, but there are so few MLB hitters that he becomes a stronger bet. He's off to a little bit of a slow start with two home runs and an OPS below .700, but today could be his day. Chris Bassitt has been great this year (0.71 ERA), but Story is a good hitter more than capable of running into one.

4) Christian Yelich: +450

Christian Yelich could hit a home run today (Imagn)

Christian Yelich has not been as much of a power threat as he used to be, but he's still a very good hitter who has three home runs already this year. He is only hitting .171 this season, so he's done very little other than the home runs. That means when he connects, it goes far. Today, the Milwaukee Brewers star is facing Ryan Feltner (3.60 ERA) and is in Coors Field, where the ball is known to travel.

3) Salvador Perez: +425

Salvador Perez could hit a home run (Imagn)

Salvador Perez seems to be immune to aging, as he put up a strong home run total last year. However, he's not off to a good start with one home run and a .196 batting average. He's due to improve, though, and today's matchup with Bailey Ober (12.15 ERA) and the Minnesota Twins might be enough for the Kansas City Royals slugger to heat up.

2) Rafael Devers: +370

Rafael Devers could hit his second home run of the year (Imagn)

Rafael Devers has rebounded from his incredibly slow start, but he's still not at his usual level. He has the same matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays as Story, but he has the hand advantage over Bassitt. He's due for another home run with just one so far this season, and today is a good day for him to get going again.

1) Jorge Soler: +300

Jorge Soler could go deep today (Imagn)

Jorge Soler has been one of the biggest power threats in MLB for much of his career. The Los Angeles Angels slugger has three so far this season, so that hasn't changed much. Tampa Bay Rays starter Zack Littell (4.50 ERA) might have a difficult time getting Soler out today.

