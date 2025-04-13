Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jose Altuve and more for April 13, 2025

Some of the best MLB home run hitters have gotten off to a great start in 2025 as the offenses have been taking off. With a full slate of games scheduled on Apr. 13, there will be many of the top sluggers that are in the lineup.

Ad

Many good betting options exist, but you can cash in by making a bet on which players will go deep. Here is a look at some of the best MLB home run prop bets that should be made for games taking place on Sunday.

Best MLB Home Run prop bets for April 13

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +600

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is still looking for his first home run during the 2025 season, but it's a moment that is coming at some point. Guerrero just signed a massive contract extension with the Blue Jays, and he's one of the best MLB home run hitters that play in the American League.

Ad

Trending

Jose Altuve: +600

Jose Altuve will look to hit a home run- Source: Imagn

Jose Altuve has hit just three home runs this season, but that number is expected to climb as the season moves along. Altuve is one of the best MLB players, and the Astros need him to deliver at the plate.

Ad

Pete Alonso: +330

MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Mets - Source: Imagn

Pete Alonso has already belted four home runs for the New York Mets in 2025, and the team is glad that they were able to bring him back. Alonso has much more protection in the lineup than ever before and that should allow him to continue to see great pitches to hit.

Ad

Teoscar Hernandez: +400

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

Most would agree that the LA Dodgers are the best MLB team in the league, and they are a team that has a ton of talent in that lineup. Teoscar Hernandez is one player who flies under the radar a bit, but he can hit a home run in any game.

Ad

Kyle Schwarber: +340

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves - Source: Imagn

Kyle Schwarber continues to bat leadoff most nights for the Philadelphia Phillies, but he routinely does a lot of damage to start the game. Schwarber is tied for the league lead with six home runs on the year, and the Phillies need their slugger to do some damage on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More