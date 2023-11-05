"Today’s MVP! (most valuable pupper)" - Olivia Dunne's 'pawdorable' snap with doggo Roux invokes endearment from fans on social media

Olivia Dunne has broken the Internet with a recent post. The star gymnast from LSU was pictured with an absolutely adorable puppy. The dog appears to be a Yellow Labrador puppy, and it has taken the world by storm. The pairing of the uber-popular athlete and the dog has proven to be almost too much for fans to take in.

Fans were thrilled by the post, offering up a ton of love in the comments section of the post. Many commented on how the dog was a stunner, and that the two of them clearly make a very good pair.

Fans loved seeing Olivia Dunne with an absolutely beautiful puppy

Roux, the dog in question, appears to be Olivia Dunne's own dog. She has set up a personal Instagram account for the dog, which is something celebrities have done more often than not. Dogs deserve love, and Dunne is ensuring that hers gets plenty from her adoring fans.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have an adorable dog

Puppies are generally very cute, but the dog shared by Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes is a special one. It appears to be a purebred Labrador, which is usually a stunning dog. Labs are very popular, so Dunne and the Pittsburgh Pirates prospect have one.

Olivia Dunna shared a photo of her beatiful puppy on Instagram

It is telling that the dog now has its own Instagram account. Many dogs wouldn't be popular enough or get enough attention to justify the creation of a social media page. But when you're the dog of an uber-famous gymnast and a baseball prospect who was just selected first overall, you get those perks.

The pair have been dating for a while, as they were both star athletes at LSU for a while. Dunne has been the most iconic member of their gymnastics team for a while, and Skenes just dominated his way to an LSU championship in the NCAA Tournament and became the number one MLB selection in the draft.