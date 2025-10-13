Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 3 picks including Blake Snell, and more for October 13, 2025

The stage is set for a thrilling night of postseason baseball as the ALCS Game 2 and NLCS Game 1 take center stage this Monday, October 13, 2025. The stakes couldn’t be higher; every inning, every pitch, and every strikeout matters as teams fight for a World Series berth.

Ad

With elite arms like Blake Snell, Logan Gilbert, and rising star Trey Yesavage taking the mound, today’s slate is packed with intriguing strikeout props that blend veteran experience and breakout postseason momentum.

After deep analysis of recent form, matchup data, and strikeout tendencies, here are the top three MLB strikeout prop bets for October 13, featuring one bold pick and one safest play of the day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

Today's Top Three MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#4. Blake Snell, Over 6.5 (-146)

Blake Snell has been outstanding this postseason with two starts, 13 IP, 18 Ks, and the Dodgers are placing him in their NLCS Game 1 plan.

His regular-season metrics also support a high-miss-bat profile: in 2025, he recorded 72 strikeouts over 61.1 innings.

Even accounting for cautious usage in a short NLCS, a 6.5 line is still reachable if he gets into the middle innings (4th–5th) and keeps hitters off-balance with his mix of breaking stuff. Considering his swing-and-miss upside and postseason form, Over 6.5 is a defensible, aggressive play here.

Ad

#2. Logan Gilbert, Over 4.5 (-144) - Safest Pick of the Day

Logan Gilbert has been a pillar of consistency for the Mariners all season and continues to deliver in big moments. The right-hander enters Game 2 of the ALCS with a 3.44 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 173 strikeouts over 131 innings, proving his elite command and swing-and-miss potential.

In the postseason, he’s allowed just one run across eight innings while striking out nine, showing no signs of fatigue under pressure.

Ad

Toronto’s lineup remains average to righties who can elevate their fastballs, and Gilbert’s track record at mixing velocity with precision makes him a strong bet to go over this 4.5 mark again, especially with Seattle needing a deep start to preserve its bullpen in this critical Game 2 matchup.

#1. Trey Yesavage, Over 5.5 (-107) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Trey Yesavage stunned everyone in his postseason debut, tossing 5.1 hitless innings with 11 strikeouts against the Yankees in the ALDS. Now, the 23-year-old rookie takes the mound again for Game 2 of the ALCS against Seattle.

Ad

The Blue Jays have also shown faith in him, skipping over bullpen action for Game 4 to keep him completely rested for today. His pitch total was just shy of 80 in his last appearance, and that suggests he should be allowed the same leash today.

Given that he can repeat his command and keep missing bats with that four-seamer with high spin, the Over 5.5 Ks is excellent value, even against a highly disciplined Mariners offense.

Given his strikeout arsenal and confidence from his ALDS dominance, Yesavage could easily clear this mark again under playoff pressure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More