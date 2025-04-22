Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Bailey Ober, Kris Bubic and more for April 22, 2025

There are 30 MLB teams on the schedule today, which means there will be 30 starting pitchers. Those pitchers are guaranteed to throw at least to one batter, though most of them will see all the hitters multiple times. They'll also record some strikeouts in the process.
Each one is given an over/under line every day, and it's up to those engaging in the popular prop bet to pick the right ones to go higher or lower. That's difficult, especially with the maximum possible lines to parse through. We've got the best bets from DraftKings today, though.
Note: Odds are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.
Best MLB strikeout prop bets April 22
5) Tanner Bibee: over 5.5 -150
Tanner Bibee has a fairly difficult matchup with the New York Yankees today, but they're prone to striking out fairly often. They do balance it with home runs, but 5.5 is a low bar for Bibee to clear even against this offense. The Cleveland Guardians ace is not averaging a ton of strikeouts this year, but he does average 9.20 K/9 for his career.
4) Kris Bubic: under 7.5 -155
Kris Bubic has been a revelation this year for the Kansas City Royals. However, he isn't averaging a ton of strikeouts. A 26.2% K rate and 10.13 K/9 is good, but it's not overwhelming. Bubic has a very high line at 7.5, and even though he's facing the lowly Colorado Rockies, the odds are better that he finishes with seven or fewer strikeouts.
3) Cristopher Sanchez: over 5.5 -150
Cristopher Sanchez is enjoying a great season so far with a 30.7% K rate. His 11.47 K/9 this year is far and away a career best. The Philadelphia Phillies ace has a line that doesn't exactly fit those metrics, which makes the over an easier choice. Even against the New York Mets, it's a low enough number to go for it.
2) Chris Bassitt: under 5.5 -165 (Safest pick of the day)
Chris Bassitt is the safest pick of the day today. The numbers would suggest that he's going to go off today since he has a 33.3% K rate and averages almost 12 strikeouts per nine innings. However, the Toronto Blue Jays ace is facing a Houston Astros offense that's rounding into form and just blitzed the Jays with seven runs yesterday.
1) Bailey Ober: over 6.5 +110 (Bold Prediction of the day)
The bold prediction for April 22 is Bailey Ober going over the strikeout total. The 6.5 line is a little high, especially for someone with a 20% K rate and 8.05 K/9 this year. However, the Minnesota Twins starter is facing the lowly Chicago White Sox, and it's not hard to pour in strikeouts against them.