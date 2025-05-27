Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Carlos Rodon, Jack Flaherty, and more for May 27, 2025

Strikeout props headline the MLB betting board once again as we lock in for a loaded Tuesday slate featuring Carlos Rodon, Jack Flaherty and Joe Ryan, each in intriguing spots with unique matchup angles to consider.

Ad

Whether you’re chasing a bold plus-money ticket or leaning on a reliable anchor prop, this board delivers plenty of opportunity. Let’s dive into today’s top five MLB strikeout prop picks, breaking down why these arms deserve a spot on your betting slip for Tuesday’s action.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Hunter Brown: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-105)

Ad

Trending

Hunter Brown might rack up 7+ punchouts if he’s dialed in - Source: Imagn

Hunter Brown continues to solidify his reputation as one of MLB’s premier strikeout artists in 2025. The Houston Astros’ right-hander boasts a 6-3 record with a stellar 2.04 ERA and an impressive 0.91 WHIP over 61.2 innings pitched.

Ad

His 71 strikeouts translate to a 10.4 K/9 rate, underscoring his ability to dominate hitters consistently. Facing the Athletics today, a team that has struggled offensively, Brown is well-positioned to surpass the 6.5 strikeout prop line, making the over a compelling pick.

#4. Jack Flaherty: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-160)

Jack Flaherty could be in strikeout mode tonight - Source: Imagn

Jack Flaherty might be carrying a rough 2-6 record, but his strikeout stuff has stayed sharp throughout a tough 2025 campaign. The Detroit Tigers' right-hander owns a 4.39 ERA over 53.1 innings, but it’s his 64 strikeouts and strong 10.8 K/9 rate that keep him in play for betting markets.

Ad

Despite a few homer-prone outings, Flaherty’s ability to generate swings and misses remains intact. Against a San Francisco Giants lineup that’s struggled with right-handed strikeout arms, the over 5.5 line is well within reach in this spot.

#3. Tylor Megill: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Tylor Megill might rack up over 6 K’s tonight - Source: Imagn

Tylor Megill has quietly been one of the sneakier strikeout arms in 2025, racking up 66 strikeouts over 48.0 innings with a stellar 12.4 K/9 rate. While his 3-4 record and 3.56 ERA might not jump off the page, his swing-and-miss stuff absolutely does.

Ad

Facing a Chicago White Sox lineup that ranks among the league’s worst in strikeout rate against righties, this sets up as a prime spot for Megill to hit the over again.

#2. Carlos Rodon: Under 7.5 Strikeouts (-160) - Safest Pick of the Day

Carlos Rodonis is the safest pick of the day - Source: Imagn

Carlos Rodon has been sharp in 2025, logging a 6-3 record with a crisp 2.88 ERA and 80 strikeouts over 65.2 innings. His 11.0 K/9 shows he’s still very much a strikeout artist, but today’s matchup comes with a wrinkle: he faces an LA Angels lineup that’s been one of MLB’s hottest offenses, led by Taylor Ward and Logan O’Hoppe.

Ad

This offense has been lighting up lefties recently, and while Rodon’s velocity and slider remain nasty, the potential for deep counts and early traffic makes the under 7.5 strikeouts a safer lean in what could turn into a grind for the New York Yankees' southpaw.

#1. Joe Ryan: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+110) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Joe Ryan is a bold prediction of the day - Source: Imagn

Joe Ryan has been quietly dealing this season, sporting a clean 4-2 record with a sharp 2.68 ERA and a stellar 0.81 WHIP over 57.0 innings. He’s struck out 67 batters with a 10.6 K/9 and has consistently attacked the zone while limiting free passes to just 1.3 BB/9.

What makes him especially intriguing today is that he’s cleared the 6.5 strikeout line in four of his last five starts for the Minnesota Twins. He now faces a Tampa Bay Rays lineup that’s shown swing-and-miss tendencies against power fastballs and sharp secondary stuff. At plus money, the over 6.5 strikeouts is a bold but well-supported call in this spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More