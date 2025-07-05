Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Carlos Rodon, Logan Webb, and more for July 5, 2025

As the calendar flips deeper into July, Saturday’s MLB pitching slate lines up with strikeout props that could turn this into a bettor’s payday. With flamethrowers like Logan Webb and Framber Valdez toeing the rubber, plus under-the-radar picks like Casey Mize looking to surprise, there’s no shortage of K-upside in play.

Whether you’re hunting safe overs or bold value spots, this board’s packed with names ready to miss bats and light up the stat sheet. Let’s dive into the top 5 strikeout props to lock in for Saturday.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5 Ranger Suarez – Over 5.5 Ks (–145)

Ranger Suarez could be unhittable when he finds his groove (Credits: IMAGN)

Ranger Suarez has been dominant for the Phillies this season, sporting a stellar 2.00 ERA across 72 innings and an impressive 8.4 K/9 rate.

His recent outings show a strong strikeout rhythm with multiple games logging 6 or more Ks, highlighting his ability to consistently miss bats.

Facing the Reds lineup, Suarez’s over 5.5 strikeouts is a smart, confident pick for Saturday’s slate.

#4 Carlos Rodon – Under 6.5 Ks (–145)

Carlos Rodon could struggle to generate swings and misses (Credits: IMAGN)

Carlos Rodon had a strong season with a 2.95 ERA and 10.4 K/9 over 106.2 innings, but lately, his strikeout numbers have leveled off. He’s cleared 6.5 strikeouts just once in his last five starts, posting totals of 4, 5, 7, 4, and 5 Ks.

Notably, when he faced the Mets earlier this year, Rodon managed five punchouts over five innings, a steady but unspectacular outing against this lineup.

The Mets tend to work deep counts and avoid chasing high fastballs, which limits Rodon’s strikeout ceiling. Given his recent trends and the Mets’ contact-driven approach, the under 6.5 Ks feels like a sharp, value-driven play on today’s board.

#3. Logan Webb – Over 6.5 Ks (–135)

Logan Webb could pile up double-digit K’s if he’s locked in (Credits: IMAGN)

Logan Webb has quietly been one of baseball’s most reliable strikeout arms this season.

With a slick 2.61 ERA across 113.2 innings and a crisp 10.1 K/9, he’s mastered the art of keeping hitters guessing. His sinker-slider combo isn’t just effective, it’s a whiff machine when he’s dialed in.

Over his last seven starts, Webb struck out at least seven batters five times and now gets an Athletics lineup ranked among the league’s worst in strikeout rate against right-handers. Everything about this matchup screams opportunity, and the over 6.5 Ks looks like a sharp way to cash in on Webb’s consistency.

#2. Framber Valdez – Over 4.5 Ks (–165) Safest Pick

Framber Valdez is the top favorite to deliver tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Framber Valdez isn’t the type to overwhelm with pure velocity, but with precision and movement.

Sporting a rock-solid 2.72 ERA over 109 innings with an underrated 8.9 K/9, Valdez uses his signature heavy sinker and looping curve to keep hitters chasing pitches off the edges.

What makes this prop especially appealing is the recent stretch: Framber notched 12, 11, and 9 strikeouts in three of his last six starts. Against a disciplined but strikeout-prone Dodgers lineup when facing elite command arms, 4.5 Ks feels less like a bet and more like a well-calculated payday.

#1 Casey Mize – Over 4.5 Ks (+100) Bold Prediction

Casey Mize is a bold prediction of the day (Credits: IMAGN)

Casey Mize is fresh off a dominant outing (6.2 IP, 5 Ks) against Minnesota and holds an 8–2 record with a 2.86 ERA and a solid 7.9 K/9 rate across nearly 79 innings.

His recent outings show consistent strikeout production, posting 5, 5, 4, and 7 Ks, proving he can reliably clear the 4.5 strikeout mark.

Facing the Guardians, a lineup that tends to be patient but vulnerable to well-placed breaking balls, Mize’s ability to generate swings and misses should give him a solid shot at racking up punchouts. Betting the over 4.5 Ks offers a good upside with a nice balance of risk and reward.

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More