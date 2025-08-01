Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Carlos Rodon, Robbie Ray, and more for August 1, 2025

August kicks off with a loaded MLB slate that offers sharp edges in the strikeout prop market. From frontline starters like Carlos Rodon and Robbie Ray to high-variance arms like Bryce Elder, today’s matchups blend elite strikeout potential with sneaky value plays.

Whether you’re riding the consistency of high-K performers or backing bounce-back spots for volatile pitchers, these five strikeout prop bets for Aug. 1 deliver a mix of safety, upside and betting value.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5 Joe Ryan: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (–140)

Joe Ryan continues to be a strikeout machine in 2025, racking up 137 strikeouts in 121.1 innings, an elite 10.2 K/9, while maintaining a sharp 2.82 ERA and a stellar 0.92 WHIP.

Even in his last MLB outing, where he allowed five runs (four earned), he still punched out five over five innings, showing his strikeout stuff never fully disappears.

With just 24 walks all year and nearly 1,900 pitches thrown, Ryan’s control and efficiency make him a constant threat to rack up Ks quickly. At this 5.5 line, he remains one of the more trustworthy arms to back for consistent strikeout production.

#4 Robbie Ray: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (–145)

Robbie Ray enters August with a strong 2.93 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 134 strikeouts over 129.0 innings, averaging a solid 9.3 K/9. While he recorded just three strikeouts in his last MLB outing, that came against a Mets lineup he now gets another crack at.

Despite the dip, Ray’s overall body of work remains consistent, with over 2,000 pitches thrown this season and a steady track record of punching out 6+ batters in most starts.

His aggressive fastball-slider combo still generates plenty of swings and misses, and with nine wins, he’s proven that he can bounce back quickly. This 5.5 line offers good value at modest juice for a proven strikeout arm.

#3 David Peterson: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (–145)

David Peterson has been quietly dependable this season, posting a 2.83 ERA with 101 strikeouts across 121.0 innings, good for a 7.5 K/9. While he managed just four strikeouts in his last MLB start, he went six full innings and threw a strong workload of pitches, bringing his season total to 1870.

Despite a slightly elevated WHIP of 1.25 and occasional control issues (3.0 BB/9), Peterson has consistently hovered around this strikeout line, clearing it in most of his starts.

With just seven home runs allowed all year, he stays in games and gives himself plenty of chances to rack up Ks, making the over on 4.5 a steady-value play today.

#2 Carlos Rodon: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (–155) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Carlos Rodon has been one of the most reliable strikeout arms in the league this season, racking up 147 strikeouts in 130.0 innings, good for an elite 10.2 K/9. He owns a sharp 3.18 ERA and 1.05 WHIP, showing excellent command and efficiency across his 2130 total pitches.

In his most recent outing, Rodon struck out eight batters over just 5.1 innings, further proving that he doesn’t need a deep start to hit this line.

With 11 wins and consistently high strikeout totals, he’s been a dependable arm all year. Against a lineup that doesn’t make a ton of contact, this 5.5 number feels like one of the safest overs on the slate.

#1 Bryce Elder: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-105) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Bryce Elder’s 2025 MLB season has been a rough ride, with a 6.29 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and a shaky 4-7 record across 87.1 innings. But despite the struggles, he’s quietly collected 73 strikeouts, a 7.5 K/9 and still shows flashes of swing-and-miss potential.

Even in his last MLB outing, where he allowed eight runs in under three innings, he still managed 3 Ks. With 1497 pitches thrown and a low strikeout line of 4.5, Elder doesn’t need to be perfect, just efficient enough early to hit five strikeouts.

