Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Clayton Kershaw, Carlos Rodon, and more for June 3, 2025

Today’s MLB slate is packed with interesting prop angles, from Hunter Greene’s electric strikeout rate to Tanner Bibee facing a disciplined Yankees lineup and Carlos Rodon trying to keep his dominance rolling against Cleveland.

Ad

Let’s break down the five best strikeout prop bets for June 3, including a bold plus-money prediction and one reliable play you’ll want to lock in.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top 5 MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Carlos Rodon: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Strikeouts could pile up for Rodon today - Source: Imagn

Rodon’s been a strikeout machine all season, clearing this number in 9 of 12 outings while rocking a sharp 11.1 K/9. He’s dialing up the heat and pairing it with that nasty slider and against a Guardians team that struggles mightily versus lefties, this sets up beautifully. With a tight 0.94 WHIP and the ability to work deep into games, Rodon’s got every path to cover this number again. Love this spot for him.

Ad

Trending

#4. Freddy Peralta: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Freddy Peralta might rack up over 6 K’s tonight - Source: Imagn

Freddy Peralta comes into this game with a strong 2.77 ERA and an impressive 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings over 65 innings pitched.

Ad

Facing the Reds at their home park, Peralta’s ability to generate swings and misses despite allowing some home runs makes him a solid strikeout threat. His mix of power pitches and control keeps hitters off balance, making him a reliable pick for strikeouts tonight.

#3. Clayton Kershaw: Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Clayton Kershaw could struggle to rack up 5 punchouts - Source: Imagn

Clayton Kershaw is still finding his rhythm this season with a 4.91 ERA and just 6 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched. Facing the Mets, his strikeout rate of 4.9 per nine innings is well below his usual standards, making the under 4.5 strikeouts a smart and cautious play.

Ad

Kershaw’s recent struggles with command and fewer swings and misses suggest a low strikeout outing could be on the cards.

#2. Tanner Bibee: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-155) - Safest Pick of the Day

Tanner Bibee is the safest prop on the board - Source: Imagn

Tanner Bibee rolls into a tough matchup against the Yankees with a 3.86 ERA and a 7.1 K/9 on the year, but his strikeout ceiling felt capped. When he last faced New York on Apr. 22, he worked six solid innings with 5 Ks, right on today’s line. Given the Yankees’ improved discipline and Bibee’s modest punchout numbers lately, the under 5.5 strikeouts looks like a sharp, value-backed call here.

Ad

#1. Hunter Greene: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+100) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Hunter Greene is a bold prediction of the day - Source: Imagn

Hunter Greene’s been flat-out electric this season with a 10.9 K/9, a sharp 0.91 WHIP and a fiery fastball that’s overwhelmed hitters.

Facing a Brewers lineup that’s been prone to swing-and-miss stretches, Greene’s recent form and strikeout upside make the over 6.5 Ks at plus money a bold yet enticing play, especially given he’s cleared that number in 4 of his last 6 starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More