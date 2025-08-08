Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Clayton Kershaw, Hunter Brown, and more for August 8, 2025

As August 8 rolls in, MLB fans and bettors have an exciting group of pitchers to watch, each bringing their flair to the mound. Fans will get to watch and admire the veteran smarts of Clayton Kershaw, who is still mixing pitches and keeping hitters guessing. Viewers will also get to see the electric energy of rising star Hunter Brown, who’s been racking up strikeouts all season long.

Ad

Then there’s Bryce Elder, who is looking to bounce back strong despite a rough patch, while potential future stars like Chase Burns and Kodai Senga add intrigue to today’s matchups. Whether you want to play it safe or go for a high-reward pick, these five pitchers give you plenty of reasons to stay glued to every pitch and swing.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5 Hunter Brown: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-135)

Hunter Brown has been quietly dominating this season with a 2.47 ERA and an impressive 0.98 WHIP over 131 innings. His 155 strikeouts show he knows how to consistently get hitters to swing and miss.

In his last outing, against the Red Sox on Friday, Brown was in control, striking out six over seven innings while allowing just one run. As he gets ready to face a Yankees lineup that struggles against pitchers who can miss bats, Brown looks set to go over the 6.5 strikeout mark.

Ad

#4 Chase Burns: Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Chase Burns has had a tough season with a 6.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP, but he’s shown real strikeout ability with 47 Ks in limited innings. His most recent start was cut short by weather after just one perfect inning, where he struck out two against the Atlanta Braves.

Now facing the Pirates, a team vulnerable to strikeouts, Burns has the raw stuff to smash past the 7.5 strikeout line, making him a tempting high-upside pick despite the challenges he has faced this season.

Ad

#3 Kodai Senga: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Kodai Senga has been solid, pitching to a 2.31 ERA and 1.25 WHIP while striking out 86 batters over nearly 90 innings. His last outing wasn’t great, though. He allowed four runs and had just four strikeouts over four innings against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

With the disciplined Brewers lineup ahead, Senga probably won’t rack up a ton of strikeouts today, so betting under 5.5 strikeouts feels like the smart, steady choice here.

Ad

#2 Clayton Kershaw: Over 2.5 Strikeouts (-180) - Safest Pick of the Day

Clayton Kershaw is still showing why he’s a trusted veteran, with a 3.29 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 65 innings. His recent start was rock solid: six scoreless innings with three strikeouts and no walks.

As he prepares to face the Blue Jays, who focus more on making contact than striking out, Kershaw’s command and efficiency make the over 2.5 strikeouts an easy and reliable bet for today.

Ad

#1 Bryce Elder: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+105) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Bryce Elder has had a rough season with a 6.03 ERA and 1.56 WHIP, but he showed grit in his last outing, pitching 6.2 innings with five strikeouts in a tight 3-2 loss to the Reds.

Now facing the struggling Marlins, Elder’s ability to generate strikeouts makes the over 4.5 an intriguing and bold pick for those looking for some extra upside today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More