  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Today's Top MLB Pitchers' Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 Picks including Corbin Burnes, Bailey Ober, and more for July 4th, 2024

Today's Top MLB Pitchers' Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 Picks including Corbin Burnes, Bailey Ober, and more for July 4th, 2024

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 04, 2024 13:45 GMT
Today
Today's Top MLB Pitchers' Strikeouts Prop Bets (Getty)

As an MLB pitcher, there is no better outcome than a strikeout. They're one of the best stats for judging MLB pitchers. Having a lot of strikeouts usually leads to more money in contracts down the road. It is also becoming one of the most popular prop bets for baseball bettors to try.

Here are some of the best props for today:

Best MLB pitcher strikeout props July 4

5) Charlie Morton Over 5.5 -155

Charlie Morton should get to six strikeouts (Imagn)
Charlie Morton should get to six strikeouts (Imagn)

Charlie Morton's 24.4% strikeout percentage and 9.14 K/9 rate indicate that he is not a strikeout-heavy pitcher. Still, 5.5 strikeouts isn't a particularly high threshold to meet. For the Atlanta Braves, Morton is expected to get six strikeouts or more if he pitches five innings.

also-read-trending Trending

4) Nick Pivetta Over 5.5 -135

Will Nick Pivetta reach six strikeouts today? (Imagn)
Will Nick Pivetta reach six strikeouts today? (Imagn)

The same logic applies to Boston Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta, but even more so. His strikeout rate is higher (26.7%), as is his K/9 rate (9.92). If he can go the normal amount of innings for a starting pitcher, then 5.5 strikeouts might seem like a low over/under for today.

3) Bailey Ober Under 6.5 -155

Bailey Ober might not pass six and a half strikeouts (Imagn)
Bailey Ober might not pass six and a half strikeouts (Imagn)

Bailey Ober is in the same boat. The Minnesota Twins pitcher averages 9.41 strikeouts per nine innings and strikes out 26.1% of his batters. However, his over/under is one strikeout higher, and the odds don't like his chances of surpassing it today.

2) Chris Bassitt Under 5.5 -160

Chris Bassitt hasn&#039;t been striking a lot of batters out (Imagn)
Chris Bassitt hasn't been striking a lot of batters out (Imagn)

Chris Bassitt is not striking out a lot of batters this year with just a 21.8% strikeout rate. He's averaging less than one strikeout per inning, which means he'd likely need to pitch seven innings to reach six strikeouts. The odds against that happening are overwhelming today.

1) Corbin Burnes Under 7.5 -125

Will Corbin Burnes get eight strikeouts? (Imagn)
Will Corbin Burnes get eight strikeouts? (Imagn)

Corbin Burnes is one of the best pitchers in baseball. The Baltimore Orioles star is striking out a modest number of hitters (23.4%). However, his over/under today was set at 7.5, which is a difficult bar to clear. It's unlikely that he gets to that total today, and the odds reflect that.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी