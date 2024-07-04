Today's Top MLB Pitchers' Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 Picks including Corbin Burnes, Bailey Ober, and more for July 4th, 2024

As an MLB pitcher, there is no better outcome than a strikeout. They're one of the best stats for judging MLB pitchers. Having a lot of strikeouts usually leads to more money in contracts down the road. It is also becoming one of the most popular prop bets for baseball bettors to try.

Here are some of the best props for today:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best MLB pitcher strikeout props July 4

5) Charlie Morton Over 5.5 -155

Charlie Morton should get to six strikeouts (Imagn)

Charlie Morton's 24.4% strikeout percentage and 9.14 K/9 rate indicate that he is not a strikeout-heavy pitcher. Still, 5.5 strikeouts isn't a particularly high threshold to meet. For the Atlanta Braves, Morton is expected to get six strikeouts or more if he pitches five innings.

Trending

4) Nick Pivetta Over 5.5 -135

Will Nick Pivetta reach six strikeouts today? (Imagn)

The same logic applies to Boston Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta, but even more so. His strikeout rate is higher (26.7%), as is his K/9 rate (9.92). If he can go the normal amount of innings for a starting pitcher, then 5.5 strikeouts might seem like a low over/under for today.

3) Bailey Ober Under 6.5 -155

Bailey Ober might not pass six and a half strikeouts (Imagn)

Bailey Ober is in the same boat. The Minnesota Twins pitcher averages 9.41 strikeouts per nine innings and strikes out 26.1% of his batters. However, his over/under is one strikeout higher, and the odds don't like his chances of surpassing it today.

2) Chris Bassitt Under 5.5 -160

Chris Bassitt hasn't been striking a lot of batters out (Imagn)

Chris Bassitt is not striking out a lot of batters this year with just a 21.8% strikeout rate. He's averaging less than one strikeout per inning, which means he'd likely need to pitch seven innings to reach six strikeouts. The odds against that happening are overwhelming today.

1) Corbin Burnes Under 7.5 -125

Will Corbin Burnes get eight strikeouts? (Imagn)

Corbin Burnes is one of the best pitchers in baseball. The Baltimore Orioles star is striking out a modest number of hitters (23.4%). However, his over/under today was set at 7.5, which is a difficult bar to clear. It's unlikely that he gets to that total today, and the odds reflect that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback