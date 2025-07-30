Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Freddy Peralta, Shohei Ohtani, and more for July 30, 2025

Wednesday’s MLB strikeout prop board is loaded with possibilities, featuring a mix of proven strikeout arms and a few sneaky value spots. Big names like Freddy Peralta, Shohei Ohtani, and Brayan Bello headline the slate, but there are also some lower-profile pitchers worth a closer look.

Ad

Whether you’re chasing safe plays or leaning into higher-risk, high-reward options, the following picks for Wednesday, blend recent form, matchup data and strikeout trends to help you navigate the day with confidence.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Dean Kremer - Over 3.5 Ks (-160)

Ad

Trending

Dean Kremer may not grab headlines, but he’s been a steady contributor when it comes to strikeouts.

He’s piled up 99 punchouts over 121.1 innings this season and has shown he can miss bats even when the box score isn’t pretty.

In his last start against the Rockies, he was tagged for five runs yet still struck out five hitters. With Toronto next on the schedule and a line set at just 3.5 Ks, the over looks like one of the stronger value plays on the board.

Ad

#4. Shohei Ohtani - Under 4.5 Ks (-160)

Shohei Ohtani returns to the bump on Wednesday as the Dodgers stick with their six-man rotation.

He’s looked sharp in his brief pitching stints this year, only two earned runs allowed in 12 innings with 13 strikeouts, but his workload remains closely managed.

If Los Angeles limits his innings again, it could be tough for him to rack up five or more Ks. The under 4.5 feels like the safer call as he continues to be eased back into full form.

Ad

#3. Brayan Bello - Over 4.5 Ks (-145)

Brayan Bello is coming off a rough loss to the Dodgers, but even in that game, he managed to strike out five batters over 5.1 innings.

He’s up to 79 strikeouts in 103 innings on the year, and his ability to work into the middle innings consistently makes him appealing for this prop.

With a line set at 4.5 and a matchup against a Twins lineup that can be streaky, the over has plenty of appeal.

Ad

#2. Zack Littell - Under 4.5 Ks (-170) Safest Pick of the Day

Zack Littell’s strikeout ceiling has remained low all season, and his most recent start was another reminder.

He was hit around for 10 hits and five runs in six innings against the Reds and finished with just two strikeouts.

Littell’s 6.0 K/9 rate doesn’t inspire confidence, especially against a Yankees offense that forces pitchers to grind through long at-bats. The under 4.5 Ks stand out as the most reliable play of the group.

Ad

#1. Freddy Peralta - Over 6.5 Ks (+100) Bold Pick of the Day

Freddy Peralta has been electric lately, racking up nine strikeouts in just five innings during his last outing versus the Marlins.

Armed with a swing-and-miss arsenal and boasting a 2.81 ERA with a 9.7 K/9 this season, Peralta enters his matchup with the Cubs in peak form.

With plus-money odds on the over at 6.5 strikeouts, this is a high-upside spot for bettors willing to lean into his dominant stuff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More