Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Hunter Brown, Clayton Kershaw, and more for July 2, 2025

As July baseball kicks off, the strikeout markets are heating up with a slate packed full of intriguing pitching matchups and potential K-heavy performances.

From rising flamethrowers like Hunter Brown to seasoned pros like Clayton Kershaw, tonight’s MLB card is loaded with arms ready to attack the zone and rack up punchouts.

Whether it’s an ace in peak form or a sneaky value play, we’ve lined up the sharpest strikeout props for today’s action. Here’s a look at the top 5 MLB strikeout prop bets you won’t want to miss for July 2.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over 5.5 Ks (-155)

Sonny Gray could pile up double-digit K’s if he’s locked in (Credits: IMAGN)

Gray’s been dependable all season, sitting on a sharp 3.36 ERA with 101 strikeouts in 93.2 innings, good for a 9.7 K/9 rate. He’s topped 5 strikeouts in 7 of his last 10 outings, including recent efforts of 11, 10, 6 and 6 Ks.

Facing a Pirates lineup that’s middle of the pack in strikeout rate but struggles against experienced right-handers, this line lands right in Gray’s wheelhouse. With his command in form and swing-and-miss stuff still playing, he’s well-positioned to clear this number again tonight.

#4. Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): Over 4.5 Ks (-145)

Clayton Kershaw looks poised to dominate on the mound today (Credits: IMAGN)

Even in his mid-thirties and coming off injury spells, Clayton Kershaw continues to carve up lineups with classic command and late-breaking stuff. Through 38.2 innings, the veteran lefty owns a 3.03 ERA with a steady 6.7 K/9.

While his overall strikeout rate has dipped slightly, his recent stretch posting 5, 4, 5 and 7 Ks shows he’s still fully capable of clearing this 4.5 line, especially against a free-swinging White Sox lineup ranking bottom-5 in strikeout rate against left-handers this season.

Expect Kershaw to work efficiently and comfortably cash this total if he logs 5+ innings.

#3. Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Under 5.5 Ks (-150)

Nathan Eovaldi could struggle to rack up 6 punchouts (Credits: IMAGN)

Eovaldi’s overall numbers this season have been excellent, a sparkling 1.87 ERA and 9.3 K/9 across 72.1 innings. But context matters here, as he just returned from a one-month layoff on June 27, tossing only 45 pitches over 3 innings and allowing 3 earned runs with 2 strikeouts.

Given his limited workload and likely pitch count restrictions against a disciplined Orioles lineup, it’s reasonable to expect a cautious outing. That makes the under 5.5 strikeouts prop a smart, risk-managed call for this spot.

#2. Hunter Brown (Astros): Over 6.5 Ks (-140) Safest Pick of the Day

Hunter Brown is the safest prop on the board (Credits: IMAGN)

Hunter Brown has quietly been one of baseball’s most consistent strikeout arms this season, boasting a 1.74 ERA, a sharp 0.89 WHIP and an elite 10.8 K/9 over 98 innings.

His recent strikeout totals 9, 4, 12, 9, 5 and 8 Ks show he’s cleared this 6.5 line in 4 of his last 6 outings, including a dominant 12-K performance just a few turns back.

Facing a Rockies lineup that struggles against righties and strikes out at one of the highest clips on the road, Brown’s swing-and-miss stuff should thrive again here. A reliable pick to anchor your strikeout props today.

#1. Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over 5.5 Ks (+105) Bold Prediction of the Day

Mitch Keller is the most reliable prop to cash in (Credits: IMAGN)

Despite a rough 2-10 record, Keller’s underlying numbers tell a different story. With a 3.90 ERA and a solid 7.0 K/9, he’s quietly strung together strong strikeout outings even in tough matchups.

His recent form has shown increased swing-and-miss potential, and he faces a Cardinals lineup today that’s been striking out more frequently against right-handed pitching. At plus money, this prop offers sneaky value, making Keller a worthwhile bold pick to eclipse 5.5 strikeouts.

