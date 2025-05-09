Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Hunter Brown, Kevin Gausman, and more for May 9, 2025

Another Friday slate rolls in, and with it comes a fresh set of MLB strikeout props worth targeting. As offenses continue to fluctuate early in May, we’re seeing distinct trends emerge, a few under-the-radar arms quietly dominating, while some veteran names struggle to miss bats consistently.

It’s the perfect time to lean into matchup-driven strikeout props, especially with softer lines on mid-rotation starters and plus money opportunities tucked into today’s board. From a red-hot Hunter Brown attacking the strike zone to Jameson Taillon quietly building strikeout value against a streaky Mets lineup, there’s sharp value scattered across today’s card.

We’ve also pinpointed Jose Quintana’s consistent pitch-to-contact approach as the safest fade spot of the day. At the same time, Mitchell Parker gets a favorable setup against a Cardinals team he’s handled before. Let’s dive into the five best K prop bets for Friday’s MLB action.

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Mitchell Parker - Over 3.5 Ks (-145)

Mitchell Parker could punch over 4 Ks today (Credits: IMAGN)

Parker enters this matchup against the Cardinals carrying a 3.48 ERA and 1.21 WHIP through 41.1 innings in 2025. While his 4.6 K/9 isn’t elite, he’s facing a St. Louis lineup that’s been inconsistent against left-handers this season.

Parker’s ability to limit hard contact (only 1 HR allowed this season so far) and work deep enough into games gives him a solid path to clearing this modest strikeout line. At just 3.5, he doesn’t need to be dominant in a couple of clean innings, and a timely strikeout per frame could easily cash this over.

#3. Hunter Brown - Over 6.5 Ks (-145)

Houston Astros ace Hunter Brown could hit over 6.5 Ks today (Credits: IMAGN)

Hunter Brown has been one of the most effective arms in the AL so far, boasting a 1.67 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and an impressive 10.3 K/9 through 43 innings. His strikeout efficiency has been elite, and with only 1 HR allowed all season, he’s stayed in control deep into outings. Facing a Reds lineup known for chasing pitches and struggling against power right-handers, Brown’s pitch mix and command set him up well to surpass this 6.5 mark.

#2. Jose Quintana - Under 4.5 Ks (-165) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Jose Quintana is the safest bet of the day (Credits: IMAGN)

Quintana has quietly put together a solid 2.83 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 28.2 innings in 2025, but his strikeout production has been modest at 6.6 K/9. While he’s been effective at limiting runs, he’s reached 5+ strikeouts in just 2 of his 5 starts so far. Against a disciplined Rays lineup that typically avoids excessive strikeouts versus lefties, and given his recent trends and the matchup profile, this shapes up as the safest pick of the day at the value of -165.

#1. Jameson Taillon - Over 4.5 Ks (+100) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Jameson Taillon is a bold pick of the day (Credits: IMAGN)

Taillon’s quietly been efficient in 2025, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and a 7.0 K/9 through 39.2 innings. While not overpowering, he’s consistently worked deep enough to rack up strikeouts, clearing this 4.5 line in 4 of his last 7 outings. Facing a Mets lineup that’s shown streaky discipline this year, Taillon’s sharp control (just 1.8 BB/9) and ability to generate swings early in counts give this over solid value, especially at plus money. As today’s bold pick, there’s sneaky upside here if he stays efficient in the middle innings.

