Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Hunter Brown, Nestor Cortes and more for April 3, 2025

There are only five games on the MLB slate today, which means there won't be as many strikeouts, for example, as yesterday. There are only 20 pitchers to choose from today, which makes figuring out who will or won't record a ton of strikeouts a difficult endeavor.

This difficulty lies at the heart of the popular prop bet regarding strikeouts. Determining good over/under bets to take is hard enough, but with only 20 lines to choose from, the options are severely limited. Fortunately, we've got some of the better bets to look at on April 3.

Note: Odds are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

MLB strikeout props for April 3

5) Nestor Cortes: under 5.5 -150

Nestor Cortes struggled mightily (Imagn)

Nestor Cortes is coming off an early candidate for the worst start of the year. Four home runs, including one on each of the first three pitches he threw, and just two strikeouts are not good. He probably won't be that bad, but facing the Cincinnati Reds might not help things. Take the under with the utmost confidence.

4) Taijuan Walker: over 4.5 -110

Take the over on Taijuan Walker (Imagn)

Taijuan Walker is coming off a dismal season, but the line for the Philadelphia Phillies starter is pretty low. He had a lowly 15.2% K rate last year, but again, that line is low enough to take the over. It is especially tantalizing when considering that he's facing the Colorado Rockies today, and they're not playing in Coors Field.

3) Joe Ryan: over 5.5 -150

Take the over on Joe Ryan (Imagn)

Joe Ryan has a 23.8% K rate this year. That's not a terribly high mark, but it is one that suggests he can strike out batters at a decent clip. The Minnesota Twins starter is facing the Houston Astros today, a team not off to a scorching start. With that in mind, take the over even though it's a slightly high, 5.5, today.

2) Hunter Brown: over 5.5 -155 (Safest pick of the day)

Take the over for Hunter Brown today (Imagn)

Today's safest pick is Hunter Brown. The Houston Astros star has an impressive 30.8% K rate in 2025 and is averaging nearly 10 strikeouts per nine innings for his career. Today against the Twins is a good day for him to rack up strikeouts, and the 5.5 line he has isn't high enough to dissuade. Take the over with confidence.

1) Carlos Carrasco: over 3.5 +105 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Carlos Carrasco is today's bold prediction (Imagn)

While the New York Yankees originally signed Carlos Carrasco to a minor league contract, he struggled in his first bit of action, and he is facing a team that's scored 11 runs in two games against his better teammates, the line is so low. Carrasco will be out there for a bit to get some length to save the thin bullpen, so four strikeouts is doable. He's today's bold prediction.

