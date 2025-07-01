Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Jack Flaherty, Kevin Gausman, and more for July 1, 2025

July kicks off with a packed MLB slate, and we’re diving straight into the strikeout markets to hunt the best prop value on the board. With top-tier arms and high-variance matchups in play, Tuesday’s list features a mix of proven strikeout leaders and sneaky value plays ready to rack up punchouts.

From Zac Gallen looking to bounce back against the Giants to Joe Ryan’s steady strikeout consistency, here are the 5 best MLB pitchers' strikeout prop bets for Tuesday, including bold spots and safe locks worth targeting.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Joe Ryan: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-135)

Joe Ryan looks ready to blow hitters away all night (Credits: IMAGN)

Joe Ryan has quietly been one of the most consistent strikeout arms in the league this season, and he’s closing out June on a heater. The Twins’ right-hander carries a sharp 2.86 ERA, a crisp 0.89 WHIP, and an impressive 10.2 K/9 into a favorable matchup against a Marlins lineup that’s struggled to avoid punchouts against righties.

What’s especially encouraging is Ryan’s recent rhythm, posting 8, 7, and 7 strikeouts in his last three outings while consistently working deep into games.

With his elite command and swing-and-miss stuff working at peak form, backing him to clear 6.5 strikeouts at -135 feels like a smart way to ride his momentum into July.

#4. Jack Flaherty: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Jack Flaherty has the arsenal to silence this lineup (Credits: IMAGN)

Jack Flaherty might not have the cleanest ERA on the board, but when it comes to strikeouts, he’s still one of the sneakiest upside plays in the game.

Sporting a solid 10.7 K/9 and already racking up 100 strikeouts in 84.1 innings, Flaherty has consistently flirted with this 5.5 strikeout line, clearing it in five of his last seven outings, including punchout totals of 9, 8, and 7 during that stretch.

Now, squaring off against a Nationals lineup sets up nicely for him to flex his swing-and-miss arsenal once again. At -130, it’s a value play for those chasing K prop momentum.

#3. Kevin Gausman: Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Kevin Gausman could struggle to generate swings and misses (Credits: IMAGN)

Kevin Gausman enters this matchup with the Yankees carrying a respectable 8.6 K/9 on the season, but his recent form suggests a bit of turbulence when it comes to clearing higher strikeout lines.

With totals of 6, 4, 7, and 5 Ks in his last four starts, he’s been hovering right around this 6.5 number, yet notably struggled the last time he faced New York, managing just 2 strikeouts.

Given the Yankees’ recent plate discipline and Gausman’s occasional volatility in road starts, the under holds value here at -140, making it a sensible play on Tuesday’s prop card.

#2. Trevor Williams: Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-165) Safest Pick of the Day

Trevor Williams is the most reliable prop to cash in (Credits: IMAGN)

Trevor Williams hasn’t exactly been lighting it up this season with a 5.65 ERA and a 6.9 K/9, but his recent matchups have shown just enough strikeout life to justify a modest prop line here.

Facing a Tigers lineup, Williams has a clear path to clear 3.5 strikeouts. With totals of 5, 4, and 6 Ks in three of his last five starts and a Tigers team swinging aggressively, this prop at -165 earns its label as the safest pick of the day.

#1. Zac Gallen: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+100) Bold Prediction of the Day

Zac Gallen is a risky but high-ceiling play (Credits: IMAGN)

It’s been a frustrating year for Zac Gallen, sitting at a 5.75 ERA with some volatility in his command, but his strikeout stuff remains quietly intact.

Despite the bloated ERA and increased walk rate (3.9 BB/9), Gallen is still fanning 8.2 batters per nine innings and has cleared 5.5 Ks in four of his last six starts.

Against a Giants lineup, there’s value in this number at +100, making it a strong candidate for Tuesday’s bold prediction of the day.

