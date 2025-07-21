Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Jack Flaherty, Kevin Gausman, and more for July 21, 2025

As we dive into the heart of July, MLB pitchers are settling into their midseason form, and that means strikeout markets are heating up. Whether it’s a fireballer looking to carve up a struggling lineup or a finesse arm exploiting swing-happy hitters, today’s slate offers several intriguing angles.

From Jack Flaherty’s elite K-rate flying under the radar to Kevin Gausman’s recent dip in whiffs, we’ve broken down five strikeout props you shouldn’t miss on this summer Monday.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5 Tanner Bibee - Over 5.5 Ks (-155)

Tanner Bibee may not have the cleanest MLB win-loss record, but don’t let that fool you, he’s still a reliable arm for strikeouts.

With 95 Ks over 109 innings and a 7.8 K/9, Bibee continues to mix speeds effectively, especially against aggressive lineups. Although his ERA sits at 4.29, his recent starts show improved pitch sequencing and command.

Facing an Orioles lineup that can chase against righties, Bibee is well-positioned to hit the six-strikeout mark, especially if he works into the sixth inning again like he did in his last outing.

#4 George Kirby - Under 5.5 Ks (-155)

George Kirby is known for his control, but this MLB season, the consistency hasn’t quite matched expectations. With a 4.50 ERA over 54 innings, he’s still posting a respectable 9.3 K/9, yet his outings have been uneven, especially when opponents get aggressive early.

The Brewers are a lineup that forces pitchers into deep counts and often leans on contact over strikeouts. With Kirby’s pitch count rising quickly and just one MLB outing above six strikeouts in his last four, the under 5.5 Ks looks like the sharper side here, especially if he doesn’t go deep into the game.

#3 Sean Burke - Over 3.5 Ks (-165)

Sean Burke may not be dominating MLB headlines, but he’s quietly finding a rhythm as a mid-rotation arm. With 80 strikeouts in 97 innings and a 7.4 K/9, he’s consistently around that 4-5 strikeout range, even in shorter outings.

While his 4.36 ERA and 1.40 WHIP suggest he allows some traffic, he’s been able to battle through innings and miss bats when it matters.

Against a lineup like the Rays that can struggle with righties who mix pitches well, hitting 4+ strikeouts feels within reach, making this a solid mid-tier prop with dependable upside.

#2 Kevin Gausman - Under 6.5 Ks (-160) (Safest Pick)

Kevin Gausman hasn’t quite looked like his elite strikeout self lately, and his MLB matchup against the Yankees doesn’t make things any easier. Despite posting 104 Ks over 109.2 innings (8.5 K/9), his recent outings have seen a dip in whiffs, including just 2 strikeouts in his last game against the lowly A’s.

With New York’s lineup showing improved discipline and his command occasionally slipping (34 walks, 1.16 WHIP), the under 6.5 Ks feels like the safest play on the board. The talent is there, but the recent trend and opponent say it’s time to fade the strikeout upside.

#1 Jack Flaherty - Over 6.5 Ks (+105) (Bold Prediction)

Jack Flaherty might carry a 4.65 ERA, but don’t let that distract you from his strikeout dominance this season. With 124 Ks in 100.2 innings (11.1 K/9), he’s been quietly one of the most efficient whiff producers in the league.

His recent outings back that up, seven strikeouts in just five innings against Seattle showed his swing-and-miss stuff is still sharp. While his walk and home run rates are slightly elevated, his ability to generate strikeouts against aggressive lineups keeps him DFS and prop-relevant.

Facing the Pirates that chase and strike out often, Flaherty over 6.5 Ks at plus money makes for a high-upside bold play on today’s slate.

