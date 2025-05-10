Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodon, and more for May 9, 2025

Friday’s MLB slate brings a fascinating mix of strikeout props, blending ace names with bounce-back candidates and quietly reliable arms. With a few teams nursing cold bats and some pitchers finding their groove at the right time, today’s board is packed with props carrying real betting value.

The lines are tight on some elite arms, but a couple of unders and overlooked overs stand out as worth targeting. While Jacob deGrom headlines the slate with his first crack at clearing a higher strikeout line, Carlos Rodón’s inconsistent swing-and-miss numbers land him in fade territory.

Meanwhile, Taj Bradley and Jack Flaherty both enter soft matchups with favorable strikeout trends behind them, Flaherty’s line especially standing out as the safest of the day. Let’s break down the five best K props for Friday’s action.

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

Carlos Rodon: Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Carlos Rodon might not hit 7 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Carlos Rodon has been the guy in 2025, posting a phenomenal 2.96 ERA and a solid 10.5 strikeouts per 9. These are fabulous all-around stats, but his strikeout rate has been up and down lately, making Rodon more of a gamble for today's game against the Athletics. With Rodon facing a team that already showed they can handle elite stuff in small sample sizes, the under on 6.5 strikeouts is a more cautious approach.

Taj Bradley: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Taj Bradley might rack up over 5 K’s tonight - Source: Imagn

Taj Bradley enters tonight's matchup against the Brewers having a 4.43 ERA and 6.6 K/9 through 40.2 innings. While his overall numbers look middling, Milwaukee's offense has been one of the more generous groups to right-handers this season in terms of swings and misses. Bradley's swinging strike rate and ability to induce chases make the over on 4.5 strikeouts a reasonable play here.

Corbin Burnes: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Corbin Burnes might not hit 6 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Corbin Burnes heads into a tough assignment tonight against the Dodgers with a 3.58 ERA and 7.7 K/9 over 32.2 innings. While his strikeout numbers remain solid. The Dodgers’ disciplined lineup could extend at-bats and limit his punchout chances. Given the matchup and recent trends, the under on 5.5 strikeouts feels like the sharper side.

Jack Flaherty: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-185) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Jack Flaherty might carve them up tonight - Source: Imagn

Jack Flaherty may be sitting on a 1-4 record, but his strikeout stuff has been sharp in 2025 with a 10.9 K/9 over 38 innings. Even against a tough Rangers lineup, his consistent ability to miss bats, paired with a solid 1.18 WHIP, keeps him in play for strikeout props. Flaherty has cleared 4.5 strikeouts in five of his seven starts, and his 13.7% swinging strike rate signals legit swing-and-miss upside. He’s the safest play of the day on this board.

Jacob deGrom: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+100) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

K machine mode loading for Jacob deGrom - Source: Imagn

Jacob deGrom’s return has looked steady through his first 38 innings of 2025, posting a 2.61 ERA and 1.00 WHIP while punching out 36. His 8.5 K/9 may be modest by his elite standards, but the underlying metrics hint there’s more swing-and-miss potential on tap, a 14.4% swinging strike rate and 96.9 mph average fastball velocity back that up. Against a Tigers lineup known for chasing, deGrom is a bold but valuable pick to clear 6.5 strikeouts.

