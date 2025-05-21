Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Jacob deGrom, Garrett Crochet, and more for May 21, 2025

Pitching props are looking spicy for May 21, a slate packed with both elite arms and deceptive matchups. We’ve got strikeout lines that feel a little too high for some struggling aces and a few undervalued spots for rising arms. It’s one of those days where trusting recent trends and matchup splits could seriously pay off.

Today’s board features big names like Jacob deGrom and Corbin Burnes, but the value may lie with underrated options like Hunter Brown and Taj Bradley. Whether you’re hunting for a bold plus-money strikeout bet or the safest under on the board, this lineup covers it all. Here are top five MLB strikeout prop picks for Wednesday’s action.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top 5 MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Hunter Brown: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Hunter Brown could be in strikeout mode tonight - Source: Imagn

Hunter Brown has been a revelation for the Houston Astros this season. With a stellar 1.43 ERA and 67 strikeouts over 56.2 innings, he’s showcasing elite command and swing-and-miss stuff. Facing a Tampa Bay Rays lineup that struggles against high-velocity pitching, Brown is well-positioned to surpass the 6.5 strikeout mark.

#4. Taj Bradley: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-165)

Taj Bradley primed for a strikeout-heavy outing - Source: Imagn

Taj Bradley’s recent performances indicate a pitcher finding his rhythm. With 41 strikeouts in 50.2 innings and a K% of 19.2%, he has the tools to exploit matchups effectively. Against a lineup susceptible to strikeouts, Bradley has a strong chance to exceed the 4.5 strikeout line.

#3. Garrett Crochet: Under 7.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Garrett Crochet might fall short of 6 Ks tonight - Source: Imagn

Garrett Crochet has been impressive with a 2.00 ERA and 73 strikeouts this season. However, facing a disciplined lineup that minimizes strikeouts, reaching eight punchouts might be a tall order. Considering the matchup, the under on 7.5 strikeouts is a prudent choice.

#2. Corbin Burnes: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-155) - Safest Pick of the Day

Corbin Burnes might not hit 6 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Corbin Burnes has maintained a solid 2.56 ERA with 43 strikeouts over 45.2 innings. While his control remains sharp, his strikeout rate has dipped compared to previous seasons. Against a contact-heavy lineup, it’s reasonable to expect Burnes to stay under the 5.5 strikeout threshold.

#1. Jacob deGrom: Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-110) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Jacob deGrom is a bold prediction of the day - Source: Imagn

Jacob deGrom is adapting his approach to prioritize longevity, dialing back his velocity to maintain health. Despite a commendable 2.29 ERA and 53 strikeouts over 51 innings, this new strategy may limit his strikeout totals. Facing a lineup adept at making contact, deGrom might fall short of the 6.5 strikeout mark, making under an undercompelling bet.

