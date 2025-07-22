  • home icon
Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Jacob deGrom, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and more for July 22, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Published Jul 22, 2025 10:56 GMT
(Credits: Getty)

Tuesday's MLB strikeout props board features a thrilling mix of seasoned aces and rising arms ready to dominate the mound. From Jacob deGrom hunting whiffs against a strikeout-prone A’s lineup to Logan Gilbert’s sizzling 13.0 K/9 stretch, today’s matchups are full of upside for savvy bettors.

Whether you’re chasing safe value or a bold payday, these five picks bring the perfect blend of momentum, matchup edges, and strikeout potential to build your props card around.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Mitch Keller - Over 4.5 Ks (‑155)

Mitch Keller may carry a 3-10 record, but don’t let that distract from his solid strikeout floor.

With a 7.2 K/9 and only five home runs allowed over 76.1 innings, Keller continues to keep hitters in check with sharp command and a heavy sinker.

His recent outings haven’t been explosive in the strikeout column, but against a Tigers lineup known to whiff against righties, Keller’s over 4.5 Ks sits firmly within reach. It’s a quietly valuable prop at a reasonable line.

#4. Logan Gilbert - Over 6.5 Ks (‑145)

Logan Gilbert is quietly posting one of the highest strikeout rates in baseball this year with a staggering 13.0 K/9 through 61 innings. His last outing, a 9-strikeout performance against Detroit, showed how dominant he can be when his command is sharp.

With just 15 walks on the season and a 1.05 WHIP, Gilbert limits damage and maximizes strikeout chances.

Facing a Brewers lineup, the over 6.5 Ks prop is backed by both recent form and matchup data.

#3. Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Over 6.5 Ks (‑145)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto continues to live up to the hype, sitting on a 2.59 ERA with a strong 10.0 K/9 over 104.1 innings.

His command and ability to attack hitters early in the count were on full display in his last outing, a dominant 7-strikeout, scoreless performance over seven frames against the Giants.

With just 10 home runs allowed all year and a 1.04 WHIP, Yamamoto minimizes threats while piling up swings and misses. Up against a Twins lineup that can be streaky and strikeout-prone, the over 6.5 Ks line has plenty of value in this spot.

#2. Landen Roupp - Over 3.5 Ks (‑160) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Landen Roupp has quietly carved out a dependable role in the Giants’ rotation, posting a solid 3.27 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 96.1 innings.

His 8.3 K/9 rate may not scream dominance, but he’s consistently hit at least four strikeouts in recent outings, including an 8-K gem against the Dodgers.

While his WHIP sits at 1.45 due to some walk issues, he has limited the long ball (0.7 HR/9) and shown poise in working through trouble. Facing a Braves lineup that has struggled against right-handers lately, Roupp clearing 3.5 Ks feels like one of the safest strikeout props on the board today.

#1. Jacob deGrom - Over 6.5 Ks (+110) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Anytime you get plus money on Jacob deGrom’s strikeout prop, it’s worth a hard look. The right-hander is back in dominant form with a 2.32 ERA, a microscopic 0.91 WHIP, and 113 strikeouts in 112.1 innings.

His 9.1 K/9 isn’t peak deGrom, but it’s still elite, especially given how efficiently he’s been navigating lineups.

With eight Ks in his last outing against a far tougher Astros team, deGrom is poised to go over 6.5 Ks again, making this our bold but high-upside call for July 22.

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
