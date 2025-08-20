Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Jacob Misiorowski, Framber Valdez, and more for August 20, 2025

Strikeout props take center stage on Wednesday with a mix of established aces and rising arms on the mound, offering bettors a strong variety of angles to attack.

From Kodai Senga’s consistent whiff ability to Luis Castillo’s bounce-back potential, Bailey Ober’s efficiency questions, Framber Valdez’s groundball-to-strikeout balance and Jacob Misiorowski’s electric strikeout upside, there are plenty of opportunities to target based on form, pitch mix and opponent tendencies.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Framber Valdez: Over 5.5 (-140)

Valdez has been one of the steadiest left-handers in the AL this season, carrying a 3.01 ERA with 151 strikeouts in 152.1 innings (8.9 K/9).

He’s coming off a tough loss to the Baltimore Orioles, where he still punched out six batters over 6.2 innings, showing his strikeout floor remains reliable even in difficult matchups.

His ability to work deep into games gives him multiple paths to clearing this number, making the over on 5.5 strikeouts a strong lean.

#4. Bailey Ober: Under 5.5 (-150)

Ober’s season has been rocky, entering Wednesday at 4-7 with a 5.15 ERA and 86 strikeouts over 108.1 innings. His strikeout rate has dipped to 7.1 K/9, below league average, and the long ball has been a major issue with 24 homers allowed.

While he limited Detroit to four strikeouts last week, Ober has cleared six strikeouts only twice in his last nine starts, showing little consistency.

Athletics' lineup has been pesky at times and doesn’t strike out at a high enough clip to push him past this line. Given his current form and inability to miss bats at the same rate as past seasons, the under 5.5 remains the sharper side.

#3. Luis Castillo: Over 4.5 (-145)

Castillo is coming off a shaky outing against the New York Mets, where he gave up six runs and three homers in four innings, but even in that start, he managed to strike out five.

That highlights why his strikeout prop remains intriguing; his stuff plays even when his command wavers. In the year, he owns a 3.48 ERA with 125 strikeouts across 142.1 innings, averaging 7.9 K/9 with solid control (2.4 BB/9).

Now he faces a Philadelphia Phillies lineup that has pop but also chases at times, especially the lower order. With his strikeout prop set at 4.5, Castillo has a good chance to clear this number even if he runs into trouble, making the over a strong value play.

#2. Kodai Senga: Under 5.5 (-160) [Safest Pick of the Day]

Senga’s overall numbers this season remain strong at 7-4 with a 2.35 ERA and 95 strikeouts across 99.2 innings, but the strikeout totals have been inconsistent.

He’s averaging 8.6 K/9, though his 4.3 BB/9 often pushes him into deeper counts and limits his ability to work late into games.

Facing the Washington Nationals, who excel at putting the ball in play, this sets up as a tough environment for a high-K performance. The under remains the safest call on today’s board.

#1. Jacob Misiorowski: Over 5.5 (+105) [Bold Prediction of the Day]

The Milwaukee Brewers’ rookie flamethrower has made waves with his elite velocity and wipeout slider. His command is still a work in progress as his last outing was a rough one, giving up five runs in 1.1 innings against Cincinnati while managing three strikeouts.

But that looks more like an outlier compared to his dominant run before, where he racked up seven, seven and 12 strikeouts across three straight starts.

On the season, he’s 4-1 with a 3.89 ERA and continues to showcase elite swing-and-miss stuff when he’s in rhythm. With plus money attached, his ceiling makes the over 5.5 a worthy bold play.

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More