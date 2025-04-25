Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Justin Verlander, Paul Skenes, and more for April 25, 2025

Today, all 30 MLB teams are back in action. Some teams rested yesterday, but all are on the schedule today. There will be 30 starting pitchers as a result, and they'll all record varying totals of strikeouts during their outings.
Predicting how many, based on an over/under line set by the oddsmakers every day, each starter will record is a challenge. Some pitchers strike out everyone they see, and others don't. Some offenses don't strike out as much, too. To help, we've compiled a list of the best bets from DraftKings for today.
Note: Odds are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.
Best MLB strikeout prop bets for April 25
5) Michael King: under 6.5 -115 (Safest pick of the day)
Today's safest pick is Michael King. The San Diego Padres ace is typically a good strikeout pitcher. He's striking out 27.2% of batters this year, and he averages 10.30 K/9 for his MLB career. However, the line is a tad high at 6.5, and he's facing the Tampa Bay Rays, a team that typically works pitchers.
4) Paul Skenes: over 6.5 -110
Generally speaking, Paul Skenes should hit the over more often than not. He's a dominant strikeout pitcher. The Pittsburgh Pirates' ace is mowing down 25.4% of batters this season, but he has a career K/9 of almost 11. He's been down this year under nine per nine innings, but he should bounce back even against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
3) Luis Severino: over 5.5 +105
Luis Severino has one of the best matchups in baseball today. He's facing the Chicago White Sox. Historically, he's been a good strikeout pitcher, averaging 9.28 per nine for his career. That mark is down in 2025, and he has a K rate of 16.5%, but he's got a really good matchup today. Take the over.
2) Justin Verlander: under 4.5 +125
Justin Verlander is not the same pitcher anymore. The San Francisco Giants ace is striking out just 20.9% of the batters he's faced, and he has averaged under nine strikeouts per nine innings since 2022. Today, he faces the Texas Rangers, and they're a difficult matchup. The Verlander of old would have no trouble, but that pitcher is not here right now. Take the under.
1) Kodai Senga: over 5.5 +130 (Bold prediction of the day)
Kodai Senga is today's bold prediction. He sports a 23% K rate and 7.94 K/9, neither of which suggests a ton of strikeouts are on the way. However, the New York Mets pitcher has a pretty enviable matchup with the Washington Nationals today, so go against the odds and take the over 5.5 line. Senga was much more of a strikeout pitcher last year, so he has it in him to get a lot.