Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Logan Webb, Jack Flaherty and more for June 2, 2025

There will be some top MLB pitchers taking the mound on Monday, providing an opportunity to make some strikeouts prop bets. Focusing on the over/under lines is a great way to try to cash in on the action..

Not only are there some big names pitching, there are other pitchers who should be a targeted. Even though there is only a short ll slate of games, there are five pitchers to focus on.

Top MLB pitchers strikeouts prop bets

Logan Webb Over 4.5 (-155)

Logan Webb is starting for the San Francisco Giants, and the veteran will take the mound against San Diego. Webb should be able to hit the over as the Padres are a team that has players that strike out a lot.

Jack Flaherty under 6.5 (-145)

Jack Flaherty is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Jack Flaherty has been one of the top MLB pitchers in recent seasons, but he hasn't been able to find his groove for the Detroit Tigers this year. He still throws hard; however, it's hard to imagine him getting to seven strikeouts on Monday.

Brady Singer over 4.5 (+105)

Brady Singer is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Brady Singer and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Milwaukee Brewers, and the team needs a great start from the righthander. If you are looking for one of the top MLB pitchers strikeouts prop bets to make, taking Singer over 4.5 is a great pick.

Safest bet: German Marquez over 4.5 (+130)

German Marquez is one of the top MLB pitchers - Source: Imagn

It has been a miserable season for the Colorado Rockies, but German Marquez is still a pitcher who can put up some great numbers on the mound. The safest pick of the day is picking him to have at least five strikeouts against the Miami Marlins.

Bold Prediction: Max Meyer under 6.5 (-125)

Max Meyer is pitching today - Source: Imagn

A bold prediction is taking the under 6.5 strikeouts for Max Meyer of the Marlins. He is a pitcher that gets a lot of swing and miss, but the Colorado Rockies will do some damage in the series opener.

