Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Lucas Giolito, Kris Bubic, and more for July 8, 2025

The mound takes center stage as several intriguing arms line up for favorable strikeout spots in MLB today.

Whether it’s Lucas Giolito looking to build on a dominant outing, Jesus Luzardo chasing double-digit Ks, or MacKenzie Gore navigating a tough matchup, there’s no shortage of betting angles on today’s slate.

With a mix of rising talents and seasoned strikeout artists, here are the five most tempting pitcher K props to target for July 8.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5 Kris Bubic – Under 6.5 Ks (–160)

Kris Bubic might have a quieter night in the strikeout column (Credits: IMAGN)

Kris Bubic has quietly pieced together a sharp season with a 2.36 ERA and an impressive 9.3 K/9 over 103 innings. But despite those numbers, his recent strikeout totals tell a more cautious story, recording 6, 5, 8, 6 and 3 strikeouts in his last five starts.

While the occasional spike is there, he’s hovered right around this line more often than not.

Facing a Pirates lineup today, the under 6.5 strikeouts leans safer, as Bubic tends to pitch to contact when working efficiently deep into games. The value on this under sits well in today’s slate.

#4 Jesus Luzardo – Over 5.5 Ks (–155)

Jesus Luzardo might rack up over 6 K’s tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Even in a season marked by inconsistency, Jesus Luzardo’s strikeout ability has never been in question. With a hefty 10.6 K/9 over 97.1 innings, the lefty continues to pile up whiffs, even when the run prevention isn’t perfect.

He’s coming off a stretch with strikeout totals of 4, 7, 7, 4 and 10, showing both his ceiling and floor in recent outings.

Facing a Giants lineup that struggles mightily against left-handers and ranks in the league’s bottom tier in strikeout rate versus southpaws, Luzardo is set up well to clear the 5.5 Ks mark today.

#3 Bryce Elder – Over 4.5 Ks (–150)

Bryce Elder could carve through this lineup with ease (Credits: IMAGN)

It’s been an up-and-down season for Bryce Elder, carrying a rough 5.92 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 73 innings, but if there’s one thing he’s still delivering: strikeouts in the right spots.

With a 7.6 K/9 on the year and flashes of swing-and-miss stuff, Elder draws a soft matchup against an Athletics lineup today.

While his command has been shaky at times, it's the perfect get-right spot for Elder to lean on his slider-heavy approach and pile up punchouts. The over 4.5 Ks line feels well within reach today given the matchup’s strikeout-friendly profile.

#2 Mackenzie Gore – Under 6.5 Ks (–160) – Safest Pick

Mackenzie Gore is the safest pick of the day - Source: Imagn

MacKenzie Gore’s strikeout stuff is undeniable, with a sharp 11.3 K/9 and 131 strikeouts across 104.1 innings, he can miss bats with the best of them. But despite the big season total, his recent outings have seen the punchouts cool off a bit, with just 2, 6, 4, 5 and 6 Ks in his last five starts.

Facing a Cardinals lineup that’s been one of the tougher teams to strike out lately, Gore could find himself working to contact more often than usual. While his talent is never in question, the trends and matchup point to the under 6.5 Ks as one of the smarter, safer prop calls on today’s board.

#1 Lucas Giolito – Over 6.5 Ks (+100) – Bold Prediction

Lucas Giolito is a bold call that could defy the odds (Credits: IMAGN)

Lucas Giolito might not be the strikeout monster he was a couple of MLB seasons back, but he’s quietly heating up at the right time.

Sporting a 3.66 ERA with a 7.9 K/9 over 66.1 innings, Giolito’s recent form has been rock-solid, including a seven-strikeout, 7.2-inning gem against the Nationals just last week.

Today, he draws a Rockies lineup that struggles mightily on the road and against right-handers with solid fastball-changeup mixes. If Giolito can stay ahead in counts and keep his command sharp, there’s sneaky value on the over 6.5 Ks here, making it a worthwhile bold play on this slate.

