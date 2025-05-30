Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Max Fried, Framber Valdez, and more for May 30, 2025

The MLB prop betting board for Friday is packed with strikeout opportunities. Pitchers like Max Fried, Bryan Woo, and Framber Valdez headline a loaded list of arms primed to rack up punchouts, while intriguing spots like Casey Mize’s consistency and Luis Ortiz’s volatility offer unique wagering angles.

Whether it’s a hot-handed Fried continuing his dominant stretch or Woo attacking a Twins lineup prone to whiffs, these props are built on both recent trends and matchup data. From safe overs to a bold under pick on Ortiz, here is a breakdown of the top five MLB strikeout prop bets to lock in for Friday’s action.

Today's Top 5 MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Max Fried: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Max Fried might rack up over 5 K’s tonight - Source: Imagn

Max Fried has been nothing short of untouchable in 2025, posting an absurd 7-0 record with a microscopic 1.29 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP through 70 innings. While his pitch-to-contact reputation lingers, Fried’s quietly racked up 67 strikeouts and an 8.6 K/9, clearing this modest 4.5 line in five straight starts.

Even with the dangerous Dodgers lineup on deck, Fried’s elite command and a sharp curveball that’s generating plenty of whiffs this season make him a strong bet to fan at least five hitters again tonight.

#4. Bryan Woo: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-135)

Bryan Woo could be in strikeout mode tonight - Source: Imagn

Bryan Woo continues to be one of the sharpest arms in the Mariners’ rotation this season, carrying a tidy 2.69 ERA and an impressive 0.94 WHIP through 63.2 innings. His ability to limit baserunners while piling up strikeouts, 60 so far with an 8.5 K/9, has made him a reliable option for prop bettors.

Facing a Twins lineup that ranks among the league’s highest in strikeout rate against righties, Woo’s command and late life on his fastball give him a solid path to eclipse the 5.5 K mark in this matchup.

#3. Framber Valdez: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-135)

Framber Valdez might carve them up tonight - Source: Imagn

Framber Valdez has quietly put together another steady season for the Astros, sporting a 3.39 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 69 innings. Known for his heavy sinker and ability to generate ground balls, Valdez has also struck out 64 batters with an 8.3 K/9 rate, keeping hitters off balance with his mix of breaking stuff.

He’ll face a Rays lineup that tends to struggle against strong lefties, especially ones who can work the edges and change speeds. With his recent form and matchup advantage, Valdez is well-positioned to clear the 5.5 strikeout mark tonight.

#2. Casey Mize: Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-160) - Safest Pick of the Day

Strikeouts could pile up for Mize today - Source: Imagn

Casey Mize is in the middle of one of the best stretches of his career, rolling to a 6-1 record with a sharp 2.45 ERA and tidy 1.01 WHIP over 47.2 innings.

While he’s not a high-volume strikeout artist, his 7.7 K/9 shows he’s more than capable of missing bats when needed, and he’s cleared this 3.5 strikeout line in four consecutive starts.

Facing a Royals lineup that ranks near the bottom against right-handed pitching in punchouts, Mize’s recent consistency and clean command give him a reliable path to another over here.

#1. Luis Ortiz: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (+100) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Luis Ortiz could struggle to rack up 6 punchouts - Source: Imagn

Luis Ortiz brings an intriguing mix of stuff to the table, racking up 59 strikeouts across 53.1 innings with a strong 10.0 K/9, but his volatility makes this prop worth fading. Despite the solid strikeout rate, Ortiz has failed to hit six strikeouts in three of his last five outings, with command issues (4.7 BB/9) often cutting his nights short.

Facing an Angels lineup that’s been tougher to fan lately, the under 5.5 line offers sneaky value as a bold call on today’s board.

